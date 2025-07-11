Chelsea Handed Huge Injury Boost As Star Player Trains Before Club World Cup Final
Moisés Caicedo is back in Chelsea training, seemingly having shaken off an ankle injury he suffered in the Club World Cup semi-final.
The Blues ultimately made light work of Fluminense but the 2–0 victory was marred by a late injury to Caicedo, who appeared to twist his ankle in the turf. The Ecuador international attempted to play on but was forced to limp off in the dying embers.
Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Caicedo “felt pain” before being sent for scans, but it would appear as though he has been given the all-clear as Caicedo has already made his return to Chelsea training.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Whether he is fit enough to start against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain remains to be seen, but the fact he is already training will soothe tensions among the Chelsea fanbase, not least because his natural replacement, Dário Essugo, is also out injured.
Caicedo’s involvement would come as a huge boost to Chelsea as they prepare to take on arguably the strongest midfield on the planet in the form of Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz. The 23-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders—a reputation he does not believe he deserves.
“I don’t think that,” he told the media. “I am working on that. I want to become one of the best midfielders in the world but I am too far right now.
“I am working hard every day and want to show it on the pitch.”
Caicedo continued: “I want to do my talking on the pitch, showing my great football and then people can talk about me.
“You know people always talk when you are doing well. Even when they say bad things, I don’t care because I just want to help my team and I focus on that.”
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article