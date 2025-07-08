Joao Pedro Leads Chelsea Domination: Takeaways as Blues Become Club World Cup Finalists
Chelsea comfortably defeated Fluminense 2–0 in the Club World Cup semifinals and are 90 minutes away from lifting their second piece of silverware this season.
Enzo Maresca's team looked like the better side all game and new signing João Pedro spearheaded the victory by bagging a stunning brace against his childhood club in his first career start for Chelsea. The Blues missed a number of chances in the second half to adorn the final score. Still, the ticket to the final is secured.
It was Chelsea's best performance of the competition, one that will inspire confidence to the players, manager and fans alike that lifting the trophy on Sunday's final is possible.
Chelsea now await the winner of the other semifinals matchup between Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. Whichever the winner, the stage is set for a must-watch final on Sunday.
Takeaways from Chelsea's emphatic win below.
Joao Pedro Steals the Show in First Chelsea Start
In only his second appearance and first start for Chelsea, Pedro was the best player on the pitch.
Pedro had a promising cameo in the quarterfinals vs. Palmeiras and he continued with the stellar start to his Chelsea career against Fluminense. The former Brighton man continued to show all he can offer to Maresca's side. He's a complete, modern-day striker, capable of helping Chelsea in possession with great link-up play while also being a deadly finisher.
Chelsea's first goal was all Pedro. He recovered the ball near the halfway line and immediately sent Pedro Neto running. He then controlled a rebound in space outside the box and lashed a stunning strike to the far post to give the Blues the lead vs. his childhood club.
When things could've turned a little nervy in the second-half, Pedro clinched the victory with an emphatic finish that nearly broke the crossbar and bounced in, crowning a perfect counter-attack to secure his brace.
The 23-year-old Brazilian was enjoying the offseason less than two weeks ago. Now, he's become a difference-maker in Chelsea's run to the Club World Cup final. In less than two full games, Pedro has Blues fans excited about what he can deliver in the future.
Chelsea's Best Performance of the Club World Cup
Chelsea have steadily improved since the start of the Club World Cup and they played their best game of the tournament in the semifinals.
The best Maresca's team can offer was on display against Fluminense. Despite some notable absences, Chelsea dominated every facet of the game. Moisés Caicedo returned to the lineup and had six recoveries and was dispossessed only once. Enzo Fernández bagged another assist and his four chances created were the most of any player.
Marc Cucurella looked like his consistently solid self and Malo Gusto had his best performance in months. Neto, Cole Palmer and even the heavily criticized Christopher Nkunku looked active and menacing.
The score doesn't truly reflect Chelsea's dominance. MetLife Stadium witnessed one of the Blues' strongest performances of the year. This is a side overflowing with individual quality that has a laundry list of alternatives to rely on that allows them to play in different ways depending on the context.
If Maresca is able to bring the best out of his crop of players and continue this upwards trend, then Chelsea could be a very dangerous side in 2025–26.
Incredible Opportunity in the Final
Chelsea will face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, the two most recent Champions League winners.
The Blues have been under heavy scrutiny ever since the Clearlake Capital-Todd Bohely ownership group took over towards the end of the 2021–22 season. After years of turmoil that included a 12th place finish and a two-season absence from the Champions League, Chelsea are slowly finding their way back to prominence. A fourth place finish in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League plus a Conference League title confirmed the Blues' ascent in Maresca's first season.
Now, Chelsea are knocking on the door of winning the first ever 32-team Club World Cup. Their path to the final might've been favorable, but they'll unquestionably be underdogs on Sunday, no matter who they face.
In Sunday's final, the Blues have a golden opportunity to clinch perhaps the first signature victory of the new ownership era, one that could send a clear message that one of world football's most successful clubs of the 21st century are truly back.