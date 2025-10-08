Chelsea’s January Centre Back, Striker Transfer Plans—Report
Chelsea are unlikely to be active when it comes to signing players in the January transfer window, reports clain, and will instead focus their efforts on outgoings.
The Blues were typically lively during the summer, recruiting João Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Jorrel Hato and Liam Delap to go alongside the pre-agreed arrivals of Estêvão, Kendry Páez, Mamadou Sarr and Dário Essugo.
The transfer window closed without manager Enzo Maresca’s request for a new centre back being granted, and Sky Sports News report that is likely to be the case in January as well.
While Chelsea have struggled for options at centre back of late, the belief is that the majority of the issues in the position are short term. Indeed, Trevoh Chalobah’s suspension is over and Wesley Fofana is back in training after seeing out a concussion-enforced absence. Tosin Adarabioyo is also expected back after the international break and will play a leading role in replacing Levi Colwill, who is a long-term absentee.
Hato is capable at centre back alongside Benoît Badiashile and Josh Acheampong, both of whom limped off against Liverpool, and Chelsea believe they are well-stocked for the future even before young loanees Sarr and Aarón Anselmino factor into the mix.
Similarly, there will be no move for a new goalkeeper. Faith still remains strong in both Robert Sánchez and deputy Filip Jörgensen, while hopes are high for 20-year-old Mike Penders after his impressive start to life on loan with Strasbourg.
Tyrique George Among Players Heading for Exits
Despite still having some money available for signings, Chelsea’s focus in January is expected to be on player sales.
Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi, who remain frozen out of the squad after failing to seal summer exits, are top priorities for departures. Both had offers in the summer but declined those available to them.
Chelsea will reignite their attempts to sell winger Tyrique George, who was expected to seal a £22 million ($29.6 million) switch to Fulham before the move collapsed late on Deadline Day.
2025–26 Chelsea stats
- Tyrique George: 137 Premier League minutes, 1 start
- Raheem Sterling: 0 Premier League minutes, unregistered
- Axel Disasi: 0 Premier League minutes, unregistered
The academy graduate has operated as a backup striker this season but Chelsea view George primarily as a winger, where Garnacho, Gittens, Estêvão and Pedro Neto all sit ahead of him in the pecking order. Sporting CP teenager Geovany Quenda is also joining next summer.
George has played plenty of minutes ahead of striker Marc Guiu, who was recalled just weeks into a loan with Sunderland to replace the injured Delap. There are no plans to loan out the 19-year-old in January despite Delap’s imminent return.