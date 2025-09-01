Report: Chelsea Academy Graduate Stays After Fulham Move Collapses
Deep into transfer deadline day, Tyrique George’s move to Fulham collapsed and the winger will now stay at Chelsea.
Chelsea and Fulham reached and agreement on George’s permanent transfer worth £22 million ($29.8 million) plus an undisclosed sell-on clause. A five-year contract had also been agreed with the player earlier in the day.
Just hours later, Fabrizio Romano reported the deal collapsed and George will now be part of Chelsea’s Champions League squad. Fulham’s inability to find a new home for Harry Wilson played a part in George’s transfer falling through, per Jacob Steinberg.
The 19-year-old made his professional debut a season ago and featured in 26 games across all competitions during the 2024–25 campaign. George was deployed on either wing in the majority of his appearances but even featured as a false nine during Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League run.
The arrivals of Jamie Gittens and Estêvão earlier in the transfer window threatened to put a dent in George’s minutes this season. The young winger is believed to have started pushing for an exit at that point, with the eventual arrival of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United only forcing George further down the pecking order.
George made his season debut over the weekend when he replaced the injured Liam Delap in Chelsea’s 2–0 victory over Fulham. Although there were other suitors—namely Roma—the Blues wanted him to remain in Premier League.
Chelsea were believed to be open to both loan and permanent offers for George, who bagged five assists and three goals last season, including an equaliser against Fulham that ignited Chelsea’s push for Champions League qualification.
The Cobham graduate will now face competition in a fight for regular minutes with Chelsea in the upcoming months.