Joao Pedro ‘Price Tag’ Revealed Amid Three-Way Battle
The Premier League’s top clubs are described as being “attentive” to João Pedro’s situation at Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Brazilian forward reportedly available for £59 million ($79.2 million).
Pedro initially made his name in Europe with Watford after being plucked from Rio de Janeiro club Fluminense in 2019. He later spent a year in the Championship with the Hornets but returned to the Premier League in 2023 when Brighton paid a club-record £30 million ($40.3 million).
The 23-year-old, who has a contract until 2028, has managed 16 Premier League goals and assists going into the final fixture of the season, form which could prompt a big summer move.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Pedro “can leave” Brighton this summer, with the player “open to a new chapter” and the club seemingly willing to cash in for the right price.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have already been named as interested suitors, each in the market for a new striker before next season. Pedro now joins the likes of Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Šeško, Liam Delap and others on the various transfer radars.
In addition to a previous report explaining that Brighton will demand far more than what they paid two years ago to part with Pedro, Romano notes that around £59 million ($79.2 million) is expected to be enough. But there will be a final decision from the Seagulls and “talks will follow” in the coming weeks once the Premier League season has fully concluded.
Arsenal have lacked a recognised striker for some time, with Kai Havertz not a natural No. 9. His injury absence in the second half of the season has only worsened an already bad situation.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are hoping to upgrade the frustratingly inconsistent Darwin Núñez, who has seen game time limited since Arne Slot was appointed last summer, with a more reliable frontman.
For Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson’s injury and suspension absences this season have highlighted a lack of depth in attacking areas, made significantly worse by Cole Palmer’s extended loss of form.