‘Possibility’—Nicolas Jackson Suitor Reemerges, Chelsea Make Loan Recall Decision
Bayern Munich have accepted they will not be signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, reports in Germany state, with the Senegalese striker potentially back on the radar for Newcastle United.
The Blues advised Bayern they would not be sanctioning Jackson’s move in the aftermath of Liam Delap’s injury, and have also decided to recall Marc Guiu from his loan with Sunderland as additional cover.
Delap went down early in Chelsea’s 2–0 win over Fulham at the weekend, just hours after it emerged Chelsea and Bayern had shaken hands over a loan deal for Jackson which would see the Blues pocket a record fee of €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million).
Amid concerns over Delap’s injury, Chelsea cancelled Jackson’s proposed loan even though the 24-year-old was already in Munich and posing with fans ahead of a medical.
The decision reportedly left Jackson furious and he remained in Munich in the hope of seeing the deal reignited. Chelsea were believed to be open to doing business on a permanent basis but, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg states the Bundesliga champions have now walked away.
Just what the future holds for Jackson remains unclear. The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg states Newcastle could pursue a move in the aftermath of the agreement to send Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a Premier League record fee of £125 million ($168.7 million).
While Chelsea await a final resolution on Jackson’s future,The Telegraph’s Matt Law was first to report that an agreement had been struck with Sunderland to recall Guiu. The 19-year-old only sealed a loan to Sunderland in early August but, after three appearances for the club, is now heading back to Chelsea.
Guiu will offer cover for João Pedro while Delap is out on the sidelines. The Telegraph note there are fears inside Stamford Bridge that the Englishman could miss more than the eight weeks predicted by manager Enzo Maresca, sparking the decision to recall Guiu.
Sunderland, for their part, have reached an agreement to replace Guiu with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on a permanent basis.