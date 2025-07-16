Chelsea Secure Major Profit on Premier League Goalkeeper Sale
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Ðorđe Petrović on a permanent transfer.
The Cherries thrived last season, partly thanks to having Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard later returned to west London and joined Arsenal in a permanent deal, but has now been more than adequately replace by Petrović.
The transfer fee has been reported as £25 million ($33.5 million), with Petrović signing a five-year contract with Bournemouth that runs until the summer of 2030.
Chelsea signed the Serbian stopper from New England Revolution in 2023 and have effectively doubled their investment in just two years—another boost for the BlueCo project.
Petrović made 31 appearances for Chelsea in 2023–24, including 23 in the Premier League as he battled with Robert Sánchez to start under Mauricio Pochettino, before joining sister club Strasbourg last summer and enjoyed a fine season in France.
Now, the 25-year-old returns to England ready for a new chapter.
“I’m really happy to be here,” he told Bournemouth’s in-house media.
“I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level. Together with this club, with these facilities, I think we can achieve it. I want to help the team get the results, improve every day and be a better player.”
Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth’s president of football operations said: “The opportunity to sign a player of his calibre in the market was one we had to take, particularly given how vital the position of a goalkeeper is. We have been looking for the right talent to invest in within this area of the pitch.”
Chelsea have spent an estimated £227 million ($303.1 million) on new signings this summer, including the arrival of some pre-arranged deals, but Petrović is the fifth player for whom a fee has been received. That will soon be six when Noni Madueke joins Arsenal for £52 million ($69.6 million).