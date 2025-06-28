Chelsea, Man Utd ’Handed Huge Blow’ in Pursuit of Premier League Defender
Any chance of Manchester United or Chelsea signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the near future appears to be over as the England international is set to put pen to paper on a new contract.
Branthwaite has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young centre-backs and there were even speculative links with Real Madrid last season when former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was still at the Bernabéu.
Manchester United had multiple Branthwaite bids—the best of which reached £50 million ($68.6 million)—turned down last summer. He had remained linked with the Old Trafford club due to his reputation and long-term potential. Chelsea have also been in the market for a new central defender following doubts creeping in over Wesley Fofana and were reported to be considering an approach.
But a new Everton contract is on the cards instead. The Times writes that Branthwaite will put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, complete with pay rise, to 2030 that “rewards his progress”.
Branthwaite’s current contract runs to 2027 and talks over a new one initially weren’t progressing under the old regime. But it is said that Everton, since the successful Freidkin Group takeover, have taken a much firmer stance and made it clear that selling the England international was off the table.
Everton have been given a fresh lease of life in recent months. The return of former manager David Moyes in January brought about a best Premier League finish—13th—in four years after being in danger of getting sucked into a relegation battle until he arrived. The Scot had delivered consistent top half finishes during his first spell and recently took West Ham United to European success.
The Toffees will also start 2025–26 in a brand new home, the impressive Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore dock, underlining that this has the potential to mark a bold new chapter.