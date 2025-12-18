Chelsea Decide Next Transfer ‘Priority’ Ahead of January Window
Chelsea are tipped to sign “at least one new midfielder in 2026” as part of plans to improve depth in central areas of the pitch, but don’t expect to do so before the summer transfer window.
The Blues arguably have one of the best midfield pairings in the Premier League, with Moisés Caicedo establishing himself among the top No. 6s in the world to complement Enzo Fernández in the No. 8.
However, the issues lie in the number of games Chelsea are playing across multiple competitions and the lack of adequate cover behind the two starters. The indefatigable Marc Cucurella is the only Chelsea player to amass more minutes this season than Fernández, with Caicedo also right up there.
With Dário Essugo yet to play this season because of surgery on his thigh in September and Roméo Lavia suffering yet another setback that has ruled him out since early November, after already missing the start of the campaign, Enzo Maresca has been managing with limitations.
Andrey Santos is the only other natural central midfielder in the first-team squad, with right back Reece James filling in semi-regularly in recent weeks. Fellow full back Malo Gusto has done similar.
According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have identified midfield as a “key area to address.” Work is already being done on possible targets, although the idea is that no one will arrive before the summer. The January window will only come into play if injuries pile up and force action sooner.
Chelsea Options to Strengthen in Midfield
There is a sizeable question mark over how much Chelsea would be willing to spend on a new midfielder who is intended as a backup to Caicedo and Fernández.
The pair account for two of the four most expensive transfers in English football history at a combined cost of almost £222 million ($296.5 million) in 2023. The logical assumption is that Chelsea wouldn’t, therefore, pursue someone like Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson or Carlos Baleba, considered the Premier League’s three best emerging midfield talents but valued at around £100 million each.
Paying nine figures, assuming it is financially viable, for someone to occupy a rotation role doesn’t seem the best use of funds. Each of those three names may also think twice about moving to Stamford Bridge if it means drastically diminished minutes, especially with other clubs interested.
Chelsea may be better served spending somewhere in the region of £20–40 million. That price bracket could include Atalanta’s Éderson, who has been touted for Barcelona by his agent and also linked with Manchester United. The Brazilian has been likened to 21st century legend Gennaro Gattuso in the past and has the characteristics of a Premier League player.
Intriguingly, what about Conor Gallagher? The Cobham graduate was allowed join to Atlético Madrid in 2024, a transfer Maresca hinted was driven by the disproportionate benefit of selling home-grown players under Premier League profit and sustainability rules.
“The clubs are compelled to sell players because of the rules. It’s not a Chelsea problem, it is a Premier League problem,” Maresca said at the time.
“The intention from Chelsea is not to sell—but the rules in the end make us. I love that [Franceso] Totti was at Roma for 20 years and a one-club man. My personal opinion is it’s a shame because we all like to see a one-club man. If we want to promote academy players—yes, change the rule.”
New Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) regulations will replace PSR next season.
Gallagher hasn’t been a regular starter for Atlético this season, generally appearing from the bench, and has been heavily linked with a return to England. Manchester United are heavily linked with the England international, whose price could be lower than what Chelsea sold for 18 months ago.
The 25-year-old is proven in the Premier League and often captained the Blues in his final season.