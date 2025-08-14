Chelsea Players to Make Diogo Jota Donation From Club World Cup Prize Fund
Chelsea are set to donate funds earned from the recent FIFA Club World Cup to the family of late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, it has emerged.
Both players tragically died early last month in a car accident in northern Spain, with tributes continuing across England when the new Premier League season opens this weekend.
Liverpool have already vowed to support the family, intending to pay out the remaining two years on Jota’s contract. It is also thought that the club will cover education costs for each of his three young children over the coming years as a further gesture.
But the Reds are not alone in pledging their financial assistance. Chelsea are reported by The Athletic to be planning on making a donation to the family, paid out of Club World Cup prize money.
While the $114.6 million (£84.4 million) windfall from winning the tournament is paid to the club, Chelsea have set aside £11.4 million for equally distributed player bonuses. A Jota donation will come from that pot, agreed between the club and players that it will be an equal share.
It is thought that could be a pre-tax amount in excess of $500,000 (£367,953).
At Premier League games played from Friday night—when Liverpool begin the defence on their title against Bournemouth—through to Sunday afternoon, a moment of silence will be observed in memory and tribute to the brothers. Teams will wear black armbands and messages and images will be displayed on screens inside stadiums. In addition to Liverpool, Jota’s former club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have planned their own special tributes, including a tifo at Molineux.