Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Premier League
One of the biggest rivalries of the 21st century in England reignites, as Chelsea welcomes Arsenal at Stamford Bridge for the highlight fixture of the weekend in the Premier League.
Chelsea is winless against the Gunners since Aug. 2021 and it's been over six years since the Blues defeated its London rivals at the Bridge. Enzo Maresca will face his fellow Pep Guardiola understudy, Mikel Arteta, for the first time, hoping his team shows a much better face than it did in the 0–5 defeat the last time out against Arsenal.
Both teams come into the game level on points in the Premier League, with the Blues ahead thanks to goal difference. Arsenal ended up with a frustrating loss against Inter Milan midweek in the Champions League whilst Chelsea was merciless and put eight past Noah FC in the Conference League.
Maresca has some injury concerns with the status of Cole Palmer still uncertain following a nasty challenge from Lisandro Martínez a week ago at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho has also been nursing fitness issues and hasn't featured for Chelsea in its last five games.
There were a lot of standout performances from Chelsea midweek, we'll see if Maresca rewards any of them by giving them a start in this massive London derby.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Premier League (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard's rash challenge gifted Manchester United its only goal of the game a week ago. He continues to be mistake prone and the critics are beginning to get louder.
RB: Reece James—James has given up his preferred spot on the right side of defense in favor or Malo Gusto in recent weeks. In a game of crucial implications in the race for the top four places, James should return to where he plays best.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana can still be prone to taking unnecessary risks that leave Chelsea exposed in defense. However, he's had a very solid season overall in his return to fitness after a year out.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill will partner Fofana in what's undoubtedly Chelsea's best center-back pairing.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Having not featured midweek, Cucurella could take over from Malo Gusto thanks to his better defensive quality. He'll be tasked with containing the always dangerous Bukayo Saka as he did in the Euro 2024 Final.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—One of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season. He's been phenomenal defensively and scored a screamer that saved Chelsea a point from its visit to Old Trafford.
CM: Romeo Lavia—Enzo Fernández was brilliant midweek but in a game like this, Maresca seems poised to once again opt for a more balanced and physical midfield, pairing Lavia alongside Caicedo.
RM: Pedro Neto—Noni Madueke's performances have tailed off recently and Neto could switch to the right wing where he featured a lot during the very early days of his Chelsea tenure.
AM: Cole Palmer—Though there's doubts over his fitness, if Palmer's able, there's no chance Maresca keeps him out of the lineup in such a massive game. João Félix would be the emergency alternative.
LW: Mykhaylo Mudryk—Mudryk has been fantastic off late in Chelsea's midweek games. His recent form is worthy of a Premier League start and he could add even more speed and directness to a Chelsea attack that lacked punch at Old Trafford.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson has his work cut out dealing with arguably the best center-back pairing in world soccer today. He already proved to be a handful for Liverpool's center-backs and he'll look to replicate that performance against Arsenal.