Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta: Caicedo Freed From Domestic Suspension
Chelsea’s response to their bitterly disappointing defeat to Leeds United has been gradual and the Blues will hope to get back to winning ways on Tuesday when they make the trip to Atalanta.
Last time out in this competition, Chelsea sent shockwaves across the world with a 3–0 triumph over Barcelona, but that win feels like an eternity ago and the defeat to Leeds, which was followed by a bore draw away at Bournemouth, has reset expectations about potential silverware this season.
Enzo Maresca’s side sit in the automatic qualification spots in the Champions League standings, but Atalanta are only behind on goal difference and would take the Blues’ spot with a victory.
Here’s how Chelsea could set up for this huge affair.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Filip Jörgensen will want more minutes but Sánchez is one of very few calming influences in Chelsea’s defence these days.
RB: Malo Gusto—Managing Reece James’s fitness is among Maresca’s priorities, meaning Gusto may get the minutes here instead of Chelsea’s captain—who has been outstanding this season, by the way.
CB: Josh Acheampong—Acheampong is clearly down the pecking order but will hope for more minutes as Maresca also battles the need to rest Wesley Fofana. Benoît Badiashile is another potential option.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Maresca named Chalobah and Fofana as his strongest defensive duo at the minute. With one likely to be rested, the other may be a guaranteed starter.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Jorrel Hato has seen minutes in this competition but is clearly yet to fully convince Maresca. Given Chelsea’s recent struggles, the boss may stick with Cucurella’s experience.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo is free to play here as the three-game suspension he picked up against Arsenal is only active in domestic games. Given he has one more match left to serve, he will definitely start here.
DM: Andrey Santos—James should get some rest after playing against Bournemouth and limited alternatives—injuries to Roméo Lavia and Dário Essugo—will keep Santos in the team.
RM: Estêvão—The past few weeks have been tough for Estêvão, who will have lost the high he enjoyed against Barcelona. This may be a good chance to rebuild his confidence.
AM: Enzo Fernández—Cole Palmer did not train on Monday but is simply believed to be resting as Maresca seeks to ease his talisman back into action. A return to a more advanced role for Fernández should bring a better output on the pitch.
LM: Jamie Gittens—Alejandro Garnacho appears to be Maresca’s preferred option on the left right now, so Gittens needs to take this opportunity.
ST: João Pedro—Seeing Marc Guiu come off the bench to replace the injured Liam Delap against Bournemouth was a surprise. Pedro has been out of form and needs to rediscover his best while the Englishman is on the sidelines.