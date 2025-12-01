In the Battle of Moises Caicedo vs. Declan Rice, Reece James Won
There was a time when Chelsea’s Reece James was in the cramped tunnel at Stamford Bridge, missing another game through injury, haranguing the referee and ending up getting suspended without even kicking a ball or an opponent.
Now, the Londoner is accepting player of the match awards and calmly reflecting on another outstanding individual display.
James has got a grip of his fitness over this season and last. He’s featured in 55 games compared to 11 in 2023–24. He’s got a grip of his discipline. He’s had only three yellows in 1,906 minutes after two reds in a mere 421 minutes the previous season. James certainly got a grip of a niggly London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.
As he approaches his 26th birthday next week, Reece Lewis James has come of age.
Reece James the Man
James has become one of the most important players in the Premier League, guiding Chelsea in the title race, and, increasingly, across the planet having lifted the Club World Cup in East Rutherford accompanied by President Donald Trump. James has become very high profile yet he keeps himself to himself and is, by all accounts, quite introverted.
The England international was the right back who did his job and went home. He spent 18 months volunteering for The Felix Project, a charity which delivers food to the homeless in London. James’s social conscience really came to light only when his car was broken into and gifts stolen while he was out taking presents to those sleeping rough one Christmas.
James helps people. He sends messages to those aspiring to follow his professional pathways, indeed anyone who wants to better themselves. He tells them, “With hard work, passion, and real determination, dreams do come true. I’m proof of that—and if I can do it, so can you.”
Good people and good values surround James. He comes from a footballing family. His sister Lauren plays for the Lionesses and his father, Nigel, is a respected grass-roots coach. He uses his wealth wisely, investing in property, stock market and business start-ups.
Injury Evolution
He tries to learn from other sportsmen. James’s interest in rugby union came to light only when he was pictured in the crowd at an England international at Twickenham in 2024. The Chelsea captain was spotted walking down to the front to greet his Springboks counterpart Siya Kolisi.
I mentioned on X that “James spent time with Kolisi in Paris last year learning more about the art of captaincy.” The replies summed up the public perception of James at the time. “If you have to learn to be a captain it’s not for you” and “a shame he didn’t spend more time learning about the art of not getting injured.” Hard but fair.
James was the Chelsea academy product whose dream of reaching for the stars appeared stymied by injuries, especially hamstrings. Over the past 18 months, James has worked more with Chelsea’s doctors and re-moulded his body shape to make it less muscled-up, and more supple. His availability has been helped by Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, who manages James’s work-load, ensuring he doesn’t stray into the red zone.
After playing all but eight minutes of the intense meetings with Barcelona (3–0 win) and Arsenal (1–1 draw), James will doubtless be closely assessed before Wednesday’s trip to Elland Road. It’s bound to be a physically exhausting game. Chelsea and Leeds have hated each other since the 1970s.
Reece James’s Injury History
Season
Days Injured
Games Missed
2019–20
144
18
2020–21
41
9
2021–22
88
20
2022–23
152
30
2023–24
207
42
2024–25
111
26
2025–26
0
0
Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of Dec. 1, 2025.
Enzo Maresca’s Most Important Player
A fiery clash in Yorkshire is the sort of challenge and atmosphere that James will relish. He has become Maresca’s most important player, his captain, and adored by the fans as “one of our own.” He’s never played better.
The focus on Sunday was on who was the best midfielder in the world: James’s teammate, the £115 million ($152.1 million) Moisés Caicedo or his former academy teammate, the £105 million Declan Rice? Caicedo was too hyped up, and was sent off for a filthy challenge on Mikel Merino. Rice was dominated by James. After all the hype about Caicedo vs. Rice, James seized the headlines.
He bestrode midfield, shielding his defence one moment, charging upfield the next. Three Arsenal players, Martín Zubimendi, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly were all booked for fouling James. He also whipped in the inswinging corner from which Trevoh Chalobah gave Chelsea a brief lead.
Chelsea’s No. 24 was more than player of the match. He was a refreshing antidote to the amateur dramatics embarrassing the contributions of some others. Many of the millions tuning in poured derision on the rolling around, play-acting, petulance, petty feuds and reckless challenges.
James backed his teammates, even the tumblers, and made sure the overworked referee Anthony Taylor was aware of Arsenal excess but that’s what modern captains do. It’s the art of the persuasion. Mainly, though, through his actions, James stood up for restraint and respect. When he was fouled, James didn’t milk it. He got on with the game.
His performance came on a day when English football mourned the death at 79 of Billy Bonds, the West Ham United legend who represented the honesty that many fear has gone out of the modern game because of chronic gamesmanship. Bonds captained West Ham to FA Cup glory in 1975 and 1980. He led by example, fearless in the tackle, lion-hearted in his commitment, and with complete humility.
James’s Journey to Maturity
Players captain in different ways. James was not considered a natural captain. Can leadership be learned? Yes. James shows that. He was never an unruly player growing up. Bouts of his temper letting him down were doubtless tied in with frustrations of his body letting him down.
But he has definitely been on a journey towards maturity as a player and now leader and likely starter for England at the World Cup at right back but stepping into midfield alongside Rice and Elliot Anderson.
Sent off on his first start for England in 2020, James has controlled his discipline. Gone are the days when the hot-headed James was suspended for one game and fined £90,000, a week’s wages, for that verbal abuse of the referee Jarred Gillet and his assistants in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge after a match against Aston Villa in 2023.
“James said to me as we walked towards him, ‘You couldn’t be more f------ horrid today. All three of you. F------ every decision,’” Gillet told the FA regulatory commission of what James said to him. James accepted the charge, showed contrition and apologised “unreservedly” to all three officials. He wasn’t even playing.
Two seasons ago, he had an issue. As well as that tunnel incident, James managed a record two red cards in the 2023–24 Premier League in only 422 minutes of football, one for violent conduct against Brighton, and the other for a foul and kicking the ball away against Newcastle.
He’s grown up, inevitably as he passes through his mid-20s, assumed the captaincy and frustration around injuries has eased.
In last season’s Premier League, James was booked only once in 1,064 minutes, a pull on West Ham’s Carlos Soler, and made only eight fouls. This season he has been booked for a foul on Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and a show of dissent against Brighton and made only 13 fouls in 842 Premier League minutes.
There’s always the caveat with James that he has to stay fit. But he’s not missing games through suspension any more. He’s more focused and fitter. He has a mantra: “Keep showing up. Momentum respects discipline.” Showing dedication and concentration, again and again, James has got momentum into what could be a momentous year.
