Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Premier League
Chelsea hope to make it five wins on the bounce in the Premier League when they welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca's side are flying high unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions climbing to second place in the Premier League table. A 4–3 victory away at Tottenham cemented the Blues fantastic form, though, Maresca insists the team are taking it one game at a time and are not thinking about a possible title charge.
A mid-week trip to Kazakhstan resulted in a 3–1 victory against FC Astana to remain atop the UEFA Conference League league phase. Chelsea opted to leave the majority of the Premier League regulars behind and field a team primarily of young academy talent. The depth of Maresca's squad was at full display and now Chelsea's stars are rested for Brentford's visit.
Wesley Fofana and Reece James remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, Pedro Neto is suspended for yellow card accumulation and it'll be interesting to see if Romeo Lavia can participate after he exited the game against Tottenham at halftime after apparently picking up a knock.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
Robert Sánchez—The Spanish goalkeeper continues to be shaky.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto will return to the lineup after Moisés Caicedo started at right back in the last two league games.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—Badiashile has been good lately stepping in for the injured Fofana.
CB: Levi Colwill—The England international has become a mainstay in Maresca's league lineups.
LB: Marc Cucurella—After two costly slips led to Tottenham goals, Cucurella threw away his boots and will look to be back to his best against Brentford.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo leads all Chelsea players with 1,327 minutes played this season.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The World Cup winner has been on fire recently. He's got at least one goal involvement in each of his last six appearances.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke will occupy Neto's spot on the right wing looking for a strong showing that earns him a regular spot in the lineup moving forward.
AM: Cole Palmer—With 11 goals and six assists so far, Palmer is challenging Mohamed Salah for the moniker of best player in the league.
RW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho has scored twice in Chelsea's last two games, continuing to showcase a level that was seldom seen in his first stint in the Premier League with Manchester United.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson was visibly upset at his performance against Tottenham. He'll look to return to the score sheet with his ninth goal of the campaign against Brentford.