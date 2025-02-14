Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League
Chelsea take on Brighton at Amex Stadium for the second time in a week, looking to avenge their 1–2 defeat in the FA Cup with a Premier League victory that keeps them among the top four in the standings.
Enzo Maresca's squad looked flat in their first of the two back-to-back games vs. Brighton. The Seagulls were the superior team and deservedly ended Chelsea's hopes of winning a domestic cup this season. The Blues must find a way to show significant improvement if they are to take home all three points from the second meeting.
It's been a worrisome start to 2025 for Chelsea. The team has been miles off the level they showed during the first three-plus months of the campaign, with injuries starting to take a heavy toll on Maresca's squad.
Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are in for long spells on the sidelines after both picked up hamstring injuries in the win vs. West Ham. Christopher Nkunku will likely take on the center forward duties, but Chelsea might be forced to employ a different system given he's not a natural striker.
Elsewhere, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia remain in the process of recovering from injuries. With a handful of players also leaving during the January transfer window, Chelsea will have a thin squad in upcoming games.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Brighton in the Premier League.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Maresca confirmed that Jörgensen has taken over the Premier League starting role in goal moving forward over Robert Sánchez.
RB: Reece James—Concerns arose from James's absence against Brighton in the FA Cup given his injury history, but Maresca confirmed it was a planned rest day and he should be back in the lineup for the Premier League clash.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah could start his third Premier League game for Chelsea since returning from loan.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill struggled in recent games, but should return to the lineup after Maresca left him out of the XI last time out.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella's runs into the box could be exploited now that Chelsea lack a striker that offers a box presence.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo will be one of three former Brighton players in Chelsea's lineup at his former home.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall got the nod over Fernández in the FA Cup but the Argentine looks poised to feature from the start in the Premier League.
RW: Noni Madueke—Maresca could pick Madueke over Pedro Neto given he's showed to be more of a goalscoring threat so far this season.
AM: Cole Palmer—Chelsea will be relying even more heavily on Palmer as a source of goals given Jackson's absence.
LW: Jadon Sancho—The former Manchester United man will start from the left side of Chelsea's attack.
ST: Christopher Nkunku—The Frenchman must take advantage of the regular playing time he's likely to see in coming games to return to the level he showed at RB Leipzig.