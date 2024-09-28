Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League
Chelsea comes into the weekend on a high, having won three straight games in all competitions with an aggregate score of 9–0.
Enzo Maresca is starting to showcase the style of football that he preaches and through five Premier League games. Chelsea is playing some of its best soccer since Todd Boehly's ownership. Now, it's time for Maresca's team to reaffirm its good form by winning at Stamford Bridge, something it's yet to do in the league this season.
Brighton & Hove Albion is the latest test after losing and drawing to Manchester City and Crystal Palace respectively. Maresca has an almost entirely healthy squad at his disposal. Reece James appears to be the only big absence as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Fortunately for Chelsea, his natural replacement, Malo Gusto, returned from injury in Tuesday's 5–0 victory against Barrow in the Carabao Cup. Additionally, midfield Roméo Lavia returned to training last week and he could be available against Brighton for the first time since Chelsea's win over Servette in the Conference League.
Chelsea used two completely different starting XI's in last Saturday's Premier League win at West Ham and in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win vs. Barrow.
Here's what Chelsea's XI might look like against Brighton in the Premier League.
GK: Robert Sánchez: The Spanish goalkeeper has regained the starting role upon Maresca's arrival and will look to keep a third straight clean sheet in the Premier League.
LB: Marc Cucurella: Cucurella continued his strong form shown in this summer's Euros and has become essential to Chelsea's system. His ability to invert into midfield in the build-up has added a different layer to his game.
CB: Wesley Fofana: After missing the entirety of the 2023–24 season with an ACL injury, Fofana is fully fit and seems to be the preferred option to alongside Levi Colwill.
CB: Levi Colwill: The 21-year-old center-back has started the season well and cemented his name among the regular starters. He continues to show potential and has played every minute in the Premier League so far.
RB: Malo Gusto: Gusto returned from injury on Tuesday, playing 45 minutes against Barrow. He's the only available natural right-back in the squad. The 21-year-old Frenchman continues to be a solid option for whenever Reece James isn't available to play.
CM: Moisés Caicedo: After an up-and-down first season for Chelsea, Caicedo is beginning to showcase why Chelsea spent upwards of $100 million for him. He's been one of the team's best players so far and will look to continue his strong form against his former club.
CM: Enzo Fernández: The 2022 World Cup winner has been given the captain's armband with the injury to James. His partnership with Caicedo in the base of the midfield is essential to Chelsea's success.
LW: Jadon Sancho: In less than two games, Sancho already looks like his old, Borussia Dortmund self. He put in a man of the match performance in his cameo against Bournemouth.
AM: Cole Palmer: Palmer remains Chelsea's most dangerous player. Nobody has more goals and assists than him in the Premier League since he joined the team in Sept. 2023.
RW: Noni Madueke: Madueke has thrived in the early season under Maresca. His ability to stay wide and exploit spaces with his speed forces defenders to stay close to him on the wing, helping Chelsea in build-up play by opening more space in the middle of the pitch.
ST: Nicolas Jackson: There was a lot of talk over the summer about Chelsea needing a new striker. However, Jackson has started the season strong, showing noticeable improvement in his sophomore season with the team. He's Chelsea's top goalscorer and is tied for third in the Premier League with four goals in five games.