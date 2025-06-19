Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo: Talisman Fernandez to Return in Crucial Clash
Chelsea face Brazilian opposition for only the third time in a competitive fixture on Friday when they battle Flamengo at the 2025 Club World Cup.
The Blues got their campaign underway with a 2–0 victory over Major League Soccer side LAFC courtesy of goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández either side of half-time. They face a sterner challenge in Flamengo, however, with the 2022 Copa Libertadores winners also triumphing 2–0 in their first outing of the tournament.
Enzo Maresca boasts one of the deepest and most talented squads in the competition but has no need to make significant changes to his starting lineup following victory in the opening round.
Here is how Chelsea could line up against Flamengo.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard was only worked on a handful of occasions against LAFC but produced a strong showing as he prevented 1.55 expected goals from four saves.
RB: Reece James—James only managed the first half against LAFC as Maresca continues to manage his minutes closely. With a tight turnaround between games, it may be another shortish cameo from the right-back on Friday.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Having shared minutes regularly with Trevoh Chalobah over recent weeks and months, it was the former Manchester City defender that started the opening fixture. He’s done little to surrender his place in the team.
CB: Levi Colwill—A clean sheet will be harder to earn against Flamengo, who have scored in 11 of their last 12 matches and 14 times in their previous five outings. The Brazilians have some sharp attacking threats.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Another impressively physical and athletic performance thwarted LAFC last time out. Few wingers have bested the Spaniard over recent months.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo will need to keep close tabs on Flamengo’s chief creator Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who scored against Espérance de Tunis last time out and has managed 13 goal contributions in the Brazilian top flight this year.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Chelsea’s in-form talisman should return to the starting XI after scoring from the bench against LAFC. None are in better form for the Blues than the box-crashing Argentine.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto was also among the goals in Chelsea’s first outing after a beautiful chop and finish left LAFC’s defence dumbfounded. The Portuguese is likely to come up against former Juventus left-back Alex Sandro on Friday.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer is yet to return to his dizzying best but continues to make things happen for the Blues in the final third. Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho will be tasked with stifling the England international.
LW: Noni Madueke—The Englishman was one of Chelsea’s weaker attacking performers last time out but should retain his starting berth. Young Tyrique George is fighting for Madueke’s left wing spot.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson supplied a beautiful assist for Neto’s aforementioned effort and should fend off Liam Delap—who assisted and dazzled on his debut last time out—for another match.