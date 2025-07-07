Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fluminense: Suspensions Force Reshuffle
Gianni Infantino’s lucrative brainchild is greatly benefitting Chelsea’s finances, with the Blues all but paying off their summer splurge by virtue of their progression into the Club World Cup semifinals.
Some have decried FIFA’s revamped summer tournament as nothing more than a mere cash grab, but Chelsea have shown in the United States that this is a competition they’re desperate to win.
Enzo Maresca’s side have taken advantage of being on the ’softer’ side of the bracket, and they’ve again avoided one of the big boys with a spot in the final at stake. Fluminense, however, have already stunned Inter in the knockout stages and will believe anything is possible on Tuesday with 40-year-old former Chelsea star Thiago Silva marshalling their stubborn defence.
Here’s how Maresca could set his team up at MetLife.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fluminense (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Filip Jørgensen did get a run out in the group stage, but Sánchez has played the majority of the minutes so far this summer. However, this may be his last hurrah as Chelsea’s No. 1.
RB: Malo Gusto—While Reece James may be back in action here after picking up an injury in the warm-up before the quarterfinal, Gusto, whose deflected cross directly led to the winning goal on Friday, should keep his place.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Frozen out by Maresca this time last year, the academy graduate has developed into a key part of this Chelsea team in 2025.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Levi Colwill is suspended for the semifinal, so Tosin, who scored on Matchday 3, should come into the team and partner Chalobah.
LB: Marc Cucurella—No Chelsea player has started all five matches at the Club World Cup so far, but Cucurella has recorded the joint-most minutes with goalkeeper Sánchez (390).
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The midfielder is back from suspension and guaranteed to start at MetLife.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Andrey Santos finally got an opportunity to impress in the previous round, but we’ll likely see Maresca revert to a familiar midfield combination for the semifinal. Roméo Lavia is likely to miss out again through injury.
RW: Cole Palmer—The Chelsea manager has tinkered with Palmer’s positioning throughout the tournament, and we could see the Englishman perform a fluid role off the right here.
AM: João Pedro—After signing for the club last week, Pedro immediately produced a tidy cameo off the bench and already has supporters clamouring for his inclusion in the starting XI.
LW: Pedro Neto—Noni Madueke to Arsenal has gained serious traction since the quarterfinal, and the England international will surely be limited to no more than a role off the bench here. With Maresca moving things around behind the striker, Neto, who‘s scored three goals at the tournament so far, could operate from the left-hand side.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Liam Delap is suspended, and while Jackson may have burned a few bridges with his second sending-off in quick succession, Maresca could opt for the former Villarreal striker here. Pedro and Christopher Nkunku are alternatives.
