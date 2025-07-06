SI

FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Semifinals, All Possible Final Matchups

Chelsea arguably find themselves on the easier side of the draw.

There are some tantalising semifinals to enjoy at the Club World Cup.
We are edging towards the conclusion of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with just four sides remaining in the revamped 32-team tournament.

The quarterfinals produced a staggering amount of drama, especially on the right side of the draw as Paris Saint-Germain faced Bayern Munich and Real Madrid dueled Borussia Dortmund in repeats of recent UEFA Champions League finals. It was the French and Spanish giants who triumphed over their German opponents.

They have earned their place in the semifinal, as have Chelsea after their victory over Palmeiras. The Blues are on the easier side of the draw and will have to overcome Brazilian adversaries again in the last four as they prepare for a mighty battle with Fluminense.

Here's a look at the FIFA Club World Cup bracket ahead of the semifinals.

FIFA Club World Cup Bracket

Left Side

  • Fluminense
  • Chelsea

Right Side

  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Real Madrid

FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

  • Fluminense vs. Chelsea—3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 9

  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid—3 p.m. ET

Potential Final Matchups

  • Fluminense vs. PSG
  • Fluminense vs. Real Madrid
  • Chelsea vs. PSG
  • Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Final Date

  • Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium

