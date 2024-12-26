Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Premier League
Chelsea welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day for a west London derby, looking to close the gap to Liverpool atop the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's side saw their five game Premier League winning streak come to an end with a scoreless draw against Everton. However, Chelsea are still unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions and in sole possession of second place.
Rotations in midweek games have become the norm this season for Chelsea. Nevertheless, this isn't a UEFA Conference League game or a league clash vs. last place Southampton, so Maresca might field a similar XI to the one he used at Goodison Park.
Marc Cucurella will return after serving his suspension to bolster a defense that's still without Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile who are out injured.
Here's how Chelsea could take the field come Fulham on Boxing Day.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard has been vital in Chelsea's last two league games and will look to keep up the momentum.
RB: Malo Gusto—Cucurella's return means Gusto will move back to the right side of defense, replacing Axel Disasi.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo has been solid in place of Fofana and will be motivated to perform well against his former team.
CB: Levi Colwill—The England international will partner Adarabioyo in the middle of the back line.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella returns from suspension and will slide back into the lineup looking to make it three games on the bounce with a goal.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian has been one of the best midfielders in this Premier League campaign.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Although his streak of goal involvements in seven straight games came to an end, the Argentine midfielder continued his surge in form against Everton.
RW: Noni Madueke—Pedro Neto failed to make an impact over the weekend leading to Madueke's return.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer will once again be the focal point of Chelsea's attack.
LW: João Félix—The Portuguese international could replace Jadon Sancho in the lineup in what would be his third league start of the season.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson will lead the Blues front line looking to avoid going scoreless in back-to-back games for the first time this season.