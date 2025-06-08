Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portugal to Glory: Takeaways From Nations League Final Victory Over Spain
Portugal lifted just the third trophy in their history following a thrilling victory over Spain in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League final.
What looked to be a lopsided match early on at the Allianz Arena turned out to be anything but. Spain, who came into the UEFA Nations League final as the heavy favorites to lift the trophy for a second time, dominated the early stages of the fixture and got on the scoresheet first thanks to a close-range finish from Martín Zubimendi.
Portugal mustered a quick response, though, when Nuno Mendes sent a powerful strike into the back of the net. The goal was the first of Mendes’s international career and came at the perfect time for Portugal.
La Roja retook the lead on the brink of halftime thanks to a blistering run from Pedri in transition. The midfielder found Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored in his second consecutive final for Spain.
It was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who got Portugal back in the match with a volley from close range in the 61st minute. Deadlocked at 2–2, neither side could find a winner in the remaining 29 minutes of the match or in extra time, forcing a penalty shootout to decide the game.
Portugal scored their first four penalties while Álvaro Morata saw his effort saved by Diogo Costa. Rúben Neves then stepped up to the spot and emphatically won Portugal its second-ever UEFA Nations League title.
Here’s three takeaways from the UEFA Nations League final.
Cristiano Ronaldo Outshines Lamine Yamal
So much talk ahead of the match centered around Ronaldo and Yamal. All eyes were on the two superstars from different generations as they faced off with silverware on the line. It was the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, though, who rose to the occasion in the UEFA Nations League final.
At 40 years old, Ronaldo not only played a part in the build-up of Portugal’s opening goal, but he also scored his side’s all-important equalizer to force extra time. The forward has now scored 938 career goals and continues to increase his gap atop the all-time scoring charts for Portugal.
Yamal, on the other hand, had flashes of brilliance on the ball, but he was mostly held quiet by Mendes. Almost every time the teenager tried to break free, the PSG defender was all over him, marking Yamal step for step to all-but neutralize one of the 2025 Ballon d’Or favorites. In fact, the winger lost the most duels (10) in the match.
Both Ronaldo and Yamal could only stand and watch as their sides took part in the penalty shootout, but it was the Portugal captain who got to lift the trophy with his team, a victory that would not have been possible without his equalizer in the second half.
Spain’s Midfield Outclasses Portugal
Portugal were under pressure all over the pitch from the opening whistle of the match. Spain dominated long spells of possession that had their opponents chasing the ball without much success. Pedri and Zubimendi were all-but toying with Portugal as they dictated the tempo of the match and produced stellar quality in both the midfield and the final third.
While Vitinha did what he could to restore some control back to Portugal’s midfield, the Champions League winner could not establish himself as effectively as he had in his cameo appearance against Germany in the semifinals. It did not help matters that Bernardo Silva looked off the pace of the match, especially on the counter attack, and struggled to leave an impact in the middle of the park.
Zubimendi, meanwhile, created and scored Spain’s opening goal, and Pedri assisted his team’s second. The Barcelona midfielder also created the most chances (4) in the match despite only playing 74 minutes. He did not misplace a single pass as well.
Vitinha had the last laugh, though, when he converted one of Portugal’s penalties in the shootout to bring the silverware back home.
Nuno Mendes Makes His Case for Best Left Back in the World
Is there a better left back on the planet right now than Mendes? The PSG defender is in a class of his own. Not only did he have the most tackles in the match and lock down Yamal on the biggest international stage of his career, but he also put the team on his back in the attack.
His blistering runs down the left-hand side of the pitch fueled Portugal’s attack. His opening goal will get all the headlines, but he also was intrusmental in the build-up for Ronaldo’s winner. Not to mention that he buried a penalty in the shootout for his side as well.
Mendes hardly put a foot wrong with the ball at his feet and deserves all the praise coming his way for his ascendency into the spotlight for both club and country over the last year.