Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Premier League
Chelsea's trip to Anfield to play Premier League leaders Liverpool is, on paper, the most attractive game of the weekend, as EPL action resumes following the international break.
The Blues hope to confirm its strong start to the season at a venue where it hasn't won since the 2020/21 season. Liverpool hasn't missed a beat since the appointment of Arne Slot, having dropped points only once so far to begin the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca won't be able to repeat his starting XI for a third consecutive EPL match, with Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana suspended after picking up their fifth yellow card of the season in Chelsea's last game before the break against Nottingham Forest.
The Blues will have to find alternatives to fill the gaps in defense against a dangerous Liverpool attack. Reece James rejoined training this week but is unlikely to feature in the match.
Maresca seems to have confidence in his midfield and forward players, but they'll have to be at their best to harm a Liverpool defense that's only allowed two goals in the EPL.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—It's critical for Chelsea that Sánchez is at his best against Liverpool given the defensive absences and that Liverpool trails only Chelsea and Arsenal in big chances created this season.
LB: Renato Veiga—Veiga is set to start his second game in the Premier League filling Cucurella's role. He has a tough assignment in front of him trying to slow down Mohamed Salah.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill has played the most minutes of any outfield player for Chelsea in the EPL.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The 27-year-old's played every minute of the team's UEFA Conference League games as a center-back and looks poised to occupy Fofana's place in the XI.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto must put in solid performances if he's to keep a role in the starting XI once James is fully fit. He'll have his work cut out trying to contain Luis Díaz.
CM: Moisés Caicedo Caicedo was brilliant for Ecuador during the international break. He leads all Chelsea players this season in successful tackles and interceptions.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández will play a key role in this game. He cannot afford to be easily dribbled passed defensively and his passing quality might play a significant role in Chelsea generating scoring opportunities.
LW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho has a chance to exploit the space Trent Alexander-Arnold usually allows wingers to have when he ventures forward.
AM: Cole Palmer— The Premier League September Player of the Month will hope to add to his impressive 11 goal contributions in the league so far.
RW: Noni Madueke— Madueke's form to begin the season has earned him his first minutes with England's senior national team. Under Maresca, he's taken ownership of Chelsea's right-winger role.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—His second season for Chelsea has started positively with seven G+A in the league to this point.