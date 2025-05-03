Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Premier League
Chelsea welcome the champions to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, as they aim to end the weekend still in the Premier League's top-five.
The Blues have continental glory in the form of the Conference League to pursue, but securing a spot in next season's Champions League is perhaps the club's primary goal during the final month of the season.
After Nottingham Forest were beaten in midweek, Chelsea currently sit fifth but a tough conclusion to 2024-25 means Maresca better hope his side have saved their best work for the campaign's finale. While Sunday's bout is significant, their trips to Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are more likely to decide whether the west Londoners are involved in Europe's premier club competition next season.
Here's how Chelsea could line up for Liverpool's visit this weekend.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sanchez— Sanchez is an injury doubt for Sunday, and Maresca has said the Spaniard will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Even if he isn't 100%, the Italian may well risk him as he was brilliant in the 1-0 win over Everton last Saturday.
RB: Moises Caicedo— We saw Roberto De Zerbi use Caicedo at right-back during his time at Brighton, and Maresca has done something similar this season. The Ecuadorian is good enough one-on-on defensively to compete with wide players and will tuck into central areas when Chelsea have the ball.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah— The English centre-back has cemented his spot as a Premier League starter after Wesley Fofana suffered a season-ending muscle injury. Chalobah was key in Chelsea's slender win last week.
CB: Levi Colwill— Colwill was again rested in the week as the Blues took a big leap towards the Conference League final. He'll be back in the side for Liverpool's visit.
LB: Marc Cucurella— A Maresca favourite. Cucurella has been a constant in Chelsea's Premier League XI this term, and he'll lock horns with Mohamed Salah on Sunday.
CM: Romeo Lavia— Once a Liverpool transfer target, Lavia is back from injury and set to play a crucial role during the final month of the season.
CM: Enzo Fernandez— There's a neat balance between craft and brawn in Chelsea's midfield, with Fernandez undoubtedly supplying the former.
RW: Pedro Neto— Neto's goal at Fulham may well have reignited Chelsea's Champions League push two weeks ago, with much of his joy this season arriving off the right flank.
AM: Cole Palmer— Still without a goal since mid-January, Maresca hasn't lost faith in his creative talisman yet, and Blues supporters must be hopeful that last season's hero has something special up his sleeve for the run-in.
LW: Noni Madueke— While heavily left-footed and more comfortable on the opposite flank, Maresca seemed to get something out of Madueke down the left last week, and we could see the England international continue on his 'natural' flank against the champions.
ST: Nicolas Jackson— Jackson's goal drought came to an end last week, and his strike proved decisive against Everton. The striker followed that up with a brace on Thursday, suggesting that he may well have rediscovered his groove at a crucial point.