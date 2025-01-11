Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Morecambe: FA Cup
Chelsea have a chance to end a four game slump this weekend when they begin their FA Cup journey against League Two side Morecambe.
The third round matchup will see the Blues welcome to Stamford Bridge a team that's currently sitting on the relegation places of League Two, in danger of falling to the fourth division of English soccer.
There's no way around it, Chelsea are obligated to win, comfortably at that. Even with the recent poor performances that saw the team drop points in four straight matches, the Blues have far too much talent in their squad not to make Saturday's affair a smooth evening that places them into the next round of the FA Cup.
Enzo Maresca will likely rest some of his key players after a hectic Premier League schedule during the festive period, saving them for the Jan. 14 clash vs. Bournemouth. Captain Reece James could see his first minutes in two months, though, it would probably be coming off the bench.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Morecambe (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—The Swedish goalkeeper will be aiming to keep a clean sheet and bounce back after a poor performance vs. Ipswich Town.
RB: Josh Acheampong—The 18-year-old will get the nod following his first career Premier League start vs. Crystal Palace.
CB: Axel Disasi—The Frenchman's only starts at center back have come in cup competitions this season.
CB: Renato Veiga—Veiga continues to struggle to get Premier League minutes but has been a mainstay in Chelsea's UEFA Conference League lineups.
LB: Malo Gusto—Injuries in the back line will force Gusto to play from the start, covering Chelsea's left flank.
CM: Cesare Casadei—Rumors about Casadei's possible departure continue to intensify with the transfer window well underway.
CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall—Dewsbury-Hall will partner Casadei with his future also up in the air.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke has fallen out of the main lineup for the most part recently. Look for Pedro Neto in this spot if Maresca opts to keep Madueke out.
AM: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku will continue to feature prominently in cup lineups playing behind the striker as a second No. 9
LW: Tyrique George—Chelsea's academy talent has featured in a number of UEFA Conference League games as he tries to break into the senior side.
ST: Marc Guiu—Guiu has five goals in his last two starts for Chelsea.