Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Premier League
Chelsea can take an enormous step towards Champions League qualification on Sunday when they visit top five adversaries Newcastle United in the Premier League.
The Blues significantly strengthened their standing last weekend as they beat champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, followed by their midweek victory over Djurgården in the Conference League to extend their winning streak to five matches in all competitions. A sixth triumph on the trot would put them in an amazing position to finish in the top five.
Newcastle will be fierce opponents for the Blues, though, and have already beat them at St James' Park earlier this term. Fortunately, Enzo Maresca was able to rest players during the Thursday night win in Europe and boasts an almost fully-fit squad for the trip to Tyneside.
Here is how Chelsea could line up.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard's performances have been much improved in recent weeks, even if a gaffe is never too far from view. He will be frequently called upon at St James' Park.
RB: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo's inverted right back function has worked well for Chelsea and the Ecuador international will be useful in creating a midfield overload against Newcastle's ferocious engine room operators.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Alexander Isak is the opponent for Chalobah on Sunday and there are few sterner tests in world football. The Chelsea defender has the speed and physicality to match the Swede.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill and Chalobah will need to be in constant communication up against Isak, with the Newcastle forward having managed 23 goals and six assists in the Premier League this term.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella did an admirable job keeping former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah quiet last weekend, but the Spaniard faces a different test in the energetic Jacob Murphy this time around.
DM: Roméo Lavia—Fitness issues remain Lavia's biggest hurdle to overcome but Chelsea immediately look a stronger team with the Belgian in holding midfield. Maresca will be desperate to keep him fit during the final weeks.
DM: Enzo Fernández—The 24-year-old has been given license to break the box since Caicedo's move to right back and his attacking output has been impressive lately. He scored against Liverpool, finishing off a lovely team goal, and has five goal contributions in his last four outings.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto will be aiming to exploit the high positions taken by former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento, but he must help Caicedo defensively up against the Newcastle fullback and either Anthony Gordon or Harvey Barnes.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer rolled back the months with an exquisite performance against Liverpool and finally ended his lengthy goal drought from the penalty spot. The attacking midfielder's form is so crucial to Chelsea's results.
LW: Noni Madueke—Madueke was rested midweek and should be full of energy up against the veteran Kieran Trippier. The winger's pace will cause his compatriot major issues.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—The Senegal international has two goals in four previous duels with Newcastle and will be eager to punish a lack of natural pace in Eddie Howe's defensive line. He's been much brighter in recent matches after a slow initial return from injury.