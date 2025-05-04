Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool: Player Ratings As Blues Take Massive Step Towards the Champions League
Chelsea secured a 3–1 victory over Liverpool, putting the Blues in prime position to finish their 2024–25 Premier League campaign in the Champions League places.
Chelsea welcomed the newly crowned Premier League champions to Stamford Bridge for what proved to be a pivotal match for the Blues' Champions League hopes next season. After the hosts gave Liverpool a guard of honor, they got themselves on the scoresheet just three minutes into the game. Enzo Fernández found himself near the penalty spot, settled Pedro Neto's ball with a single touch and calmly sent it into the back of the net.
The Reds grew into the game and dominated possession for the remainder of the first half, but a lack of quality in the final third let down the visitors. The Premier League champions headed down the tunnel with just one shot on target to their names.
Chelsea started the second half much like they started the first—with a goal. Cole Palmer outclassed Konstantinos Tsimikas on the right wing before sending a threatening pass across the face of goal. After a sliding challenge from Wataru Endō, Virgil van Dijk attempted to clear the ball but instead deflected it right off Jarell Quansah and into the back of his own net.
Van Dijk pulled one back for Liverpool in the 85th minute, but it was not enough to salvage a result for the Reds, especially once Palmer scored Chelsea's third goal of the match from the spot in stoppage time. The England international finally broke his five-month goal drought to secure the victory for the Blues.
Liverpool will be disappointed to suffer a 3–1 defeat, but the Premier League trophy waiting for them at the end of the season more than makes up for it. Chelsea, meanwhile, are now level on points with fourth-place Newcastle United and are one step closer to playing Champions League soccer next season.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
6.4/10
RB: Moisés Caicedo
7.8/10
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.4/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.2/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.8/10
DM: Roméo Lavia
7.4/10
DM: Enzo Fernández
8.2/10
RW: Pedro Neto
7.7/10
AM: Cole Palmer
9/10
LW: Noni Madueke
7.6/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
6.5/10
SUB: Jadon Sancho (72' for Jackson)
6.4/10
SUB: Malo Gusto (78' for Lavia)
6.6/10
SUB: Reece James (88' for Fernández)
N/A
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
7.4/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
5.8/10
CB: Jarell Quansah
5.1/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.3/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
6.7/10
CM: Harvey Elliott
6.1/10
CM: Wataru Endō
7.1/10
CM: Curtis Jones
6.4/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.5/10
ST: Diogo Jota
5.8/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.4/10
SUB: Conor Bradley (57' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.5/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (58' for Jota)
6.1/10
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (69' for Endo)
6.8/10
SUB: Dominik Szoboszlai (69' for Elliott)
6.2/10
SUB: Federico Chiesa (82' for Tsimikas)
N/A