Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League
Chelsea is back in action in the Premier League on Sunday, Oct. 6, when it hosts Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca's side has won three games on the bounce in the Premier League with the latest being a dominant 4–2 victory over Brighton where Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in one half. This young Chelsea side looks like it's finally gelling.
The Blues now sit fourth in the EPL table with its only defeat of the season coming in the first week falling 2–0 at home to champion Manchester City. After getting blanked in the first game of the season, Chelsea has the most goals scored in the league through six games with 15.
Once again, Chelsea rotated its entire starting XI in Thursday's UEFA Conference League game vs. KAA Gent. With captain Reece James currently the only big name out with an injury, Chelsea's deep squad has been on full display to start the season and it looks like Maresca has found his preferred XI.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez will be eager to redeem himself after his two mistakes led to both Brighton goals last weekend.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Euro 2024 winner has quietly been one of Chelsea's best players this season. Inverting into the midfield in possession, he's a key player in Maresca's system.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill has been stout in defense and continues to be a threat to start counter-attacks.
CB: Wesley Fofana—After recovering from an ACL injury, Fofana has been solid this season. His speed is key for helping defend transitions.
RB: Malo Gusto—The 21-year-old returned to Premier League action against Brighton and he seems to have a strong grasp on the starting role until Reece James is back from injury.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Maresca has unlocked Caicedo's form that turned him into one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe last year.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Serving as Chelsea's captain, the Argentine is starting to play better. He continuously tries to play forward passes into space for the wingers to take advantage off.
LW: Jadon Sancho—The former Manchester United player has thrived since his arrival to London. He had seven successful dribbles vs. Brighton and an assist in all three league games he's played for Chelsea.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer continues to make a case for being the best player in the Premier League. After his four goal performance against Brighton, he has the most goal contributions in the EPL since joining Chelsea with 43.
RW: Noni Madueke—Maresca gives Madueke the starting nod in the Premier League over Pedro Neto.
ST: Nicolas Jackson —Chelsea's striker continues to put in quality performances to start the season. He has four goals and three assists through six Premier League games.