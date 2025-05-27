Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis: Conference League Final
Chelsea can clinch European silverware on Wednesday evening when they lock horns with Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final.
The Blues have waltzed into the final, rarely exiting second gear en route to the showpiece event in Wrocław, Poland. They face some familiar faces in the final with Betis boasting a bunch of former Premier League stars, including title-winning ex-Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini in the dugout.
The Chilean’s counterpart Enzo Maresca will be aiming to avoid an upset in Chelsea’s final game of the campaign prior to the summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, with the Blues boss able to secure his first piece of silverware with the club. Picking the right starting XI will prove crucial in Wednesday’s final.
Here’s how Chelsea could line up against Betis.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—The summer signing has been Chelsea’s Conference League goalkeeper and should earn the opportunity to start the final. Over half of his appearances during his debut season have come in the competition.
RB: Reece James—Whether Maresca opts for the rest of his Conference League regulars remains to be seen, with Josh Acheampong angling for a start. However, given it’s a major European final, the strongest lineup might be utilised, which would include skipper James.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Tosin Adarabioyo has featured in recent outings but given the short turnaround between Sunday’s victory over Nottingham Forest—which saw Chelsea confirm their place in next year’s Champions League—Chalobah may be drafted in on Wednesday.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill was the match-winner at the weekend as he scored the only goal at the City Ground. He wouldn’t mind a repeat of said events midweek as he chases a first Chelsea trophy.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella has been an attacking sensation this term but must be wary of in-form Manchester United loanee Antony on Wednesday. The Brazilian’s fortunes have changed in Seville and he’s managed nine goals and five assists since his mid-season move to Betis.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will feel hard done by should he not be chosen to start the final but the Englishman is no match for Chelsea’s top midfielders. Caicedo should feature on Wednesday and will be tasked with stifling Betis talisman Isco.
DM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine has managed a goal and six assists in the Conference League this term and will fancy his chances of adding to that tally against Betis, who are without a clean sheet in their last 11 matches.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto was required to lead the line at the weekend due to Chelsea’s striker shortage but should return to a more familiar role on the right flank. He’s managed three goal contributions in six Conference League games.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer’s form has not been scintillating during the second half of the campaign but he’s still capable of deciding matches. Betis will need to devise a special plan to deny the Englishman space.
LW: Noni Madueke—Madueke could switch to the left-hand side on Wednesday as Jadon Sancho drops out of the lineup and he will be aiming to cause chaos for Youssouf Sabaly, who has been missing with injury in recent matches.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson has been suspended for the end of the Premier League season but returns to feature in the Conference League final. He’s failed to score in three previous appearances with Betis but will significantly boost Chelsea’s chances of silverware on Wednesday.