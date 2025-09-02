Chelsea Re-Sign Player 33 Days After Exit As Ben Chilwell Finds New Home
Shortly after confirming the departure of Ben Chilwell to Strasbourg on a permanent deal, Chelsea revealed they have also re-signed another left back, Ishé Samuels-Smith, from the French side.
Chilwell was a key feature for Chelsea following his £45 million ($60.9 million) switch from Leicester City in 2020, but he was frozen out by current boss Enzo Maresca upon his arrival last summer. The Blues manager openly confessed Chilwell was unlikely to play under his watch because of his preference for a different style of full back.
After spending the first half of last season out in the cold, Chilwell joined Crystal Palace on loan for the second half of the campaign, but returned to Chelsea this summer in need of yet another solution. With limited interest in the high-earner, it emerged on Deadline Day that Chelsea had struck a deal to send Chilwell to Strasbourg, their sister side, on a permanent basis.
“We thank Chilly for his efforts throughout his time at the club and wish him well as he embarks on a new chapter in his career,” Chelsea said as Chilwell signed a two-year contract in France.
Chilwell became the second left back to swap Chelsea for Strasbourg this summer, following on from highly rated 19-year-old Ishé Samuels-Smith, who completed a permanent move earlier this summer in a deal worth a reported £6.5 million.
Samuels-Smith failed to make the matchday squad for three of Strasbourg’s first five matches of the current campaign and it was then revealed that he would make space for Chilwell by joining Swansea City on loan.
That loan to the Swans has now been confirmed, but not before Chelsea revealed that Samuels-Smith has rejoined the club on a permanent basis.
Samuels-Smith spent just over one month on the books at Strasbourg, having joined permanently on July 30, but will now continue his career back in English football.