Chelsea React to Moises Caicedo Uncertainty Sparked by Agent Drama—Report
Chelsea are reported to not be worrying about Moisés Caicedo’s future at Stamford Bridge after what felt like an unnecessarily public split with his former agent and dismissal of links with another.
Earlier this week, Caicedo shared a statement on social media prepared by his new representative, Chris Farnell of IPS Law in Hale, Greater Manchester. It confirmed that the midfielder’s association with agent Manuel Sierra ended on Aug. 14 when their contract ended and wasn’t renewed.
Sierra helped oversee Caicedo’s £115 million ($153.5 million) move to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion, a British record transfer fee at the time, in 2023. Ali Barat also assisted on that deal. But the statement specifically distanced the player from Barat, who runs the Epic agency.
What caused drama and intrigue was inclusion of the sentence that noted Caicedo has “now appointed people he can trust,” which appeared to throw shade at those named.
However, Caicedo’s social media post featuring the statement was soon deleted and it was reported by BBC Sport that no “ill will” had been intended towards his former representation. Rather, the wording used by his new representative was unfortunately clumsy and “awkward.”
The timing of it all hasn’t helped amid links with a Real Madrid transfer.
The Daily Telegraph later reported that Chelsea “have no concern” the saga and change of agent will affect Caicedo’s long-term future. The Ecuador international has a contract until at least 2031—which can be extended with an option to 2032—and things are not otherwise expected to be any different. He is described as a “humble character” not interested in public personal enhancement.
Chris Farnell and IPS Law count a young Cristiano Ronaldo, from his days as a Manchester United player, among former clients.
‘Best Midfielder in the Premier League’
Despite his price tag and Liverpool’s willingness to break their own transfer record and pay £111 million for his services, Caicedo wasn’t an instant success at Chelsea. But into his third season, the 23-year-old is firmly justifying the level of faith the Blues have showed him.
Caicedo has been an ever-present in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season and is also no stranger to captaining the side when more senior leaders are unavailable.
Sky Sports pundit and eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville went as far as labelling Caicedo the best in his position in English football on current form, off the back of helping Chelsea beat Liverpool just prior to the October international break.
“I think he’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time and I think I’m comfortable saying that,” Neville said on his self-titled Sky Sports podcast.
“He was the best player on the pitch by a mile. Forget the goal, which was absolutely incredible. He’s getting to the ball, he’s taking the ball off people, his work around the pitch...he’s two in one, he’s everything. I think at this time that we’re here today, getting into October 2025, I think we can say Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league and he’s performing like that.”