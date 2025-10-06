Moises Caicedo Receives Ultimate Praise After Star Performance vs. Liverpool
Gary Neville called Moisés Caicedo the best midfielder in the league after a standout performance against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
The Ecuadorian scored a screamer that fired Chelsea into the lead in the first half and later started the action of Estêvão’s game-winner with a scintillating ball to bypass Liverpool’s press. Caicedo’s performance merited praise, but the Man Utd legend took it to another level. On a day where some of the Premier League’s best were on the pitch, Caicedo stood out for Neville.
“I think he’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time and I think I’m comfortable saying that,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.
“He [Caicedo] was the best player on the pitch by a mile. Forget the goal, which was absolutely incredible. He’s getting to the ball, he’s taking the ball off people, his work around the pitch... he’s two in one, he’s everything.
Neville: Caicedo is the Best Midfielder Currently
The former England international highlighted the likes Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester City’s Rodri has as examples in recent years of other elite Premier League midfielders. However, in Neville’s eyes, Caicedo has overtaken them all.
“I think at this time that we’re here today, getting into October 2025, I think we can say Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league and he’s performing like that,” Neville finished.
After a shaky start to his career at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo has been sensational since Enzo Maresca took over as Chelsea’s boss. The Ecuador international was voted Chelsea’s player of the year a season ago, starting this term on the same trajectory.
At just 23-years-old, Caicedo might be scratching the surface of his true potential.