Chelsea Reject Plots ‘Biggest Middle Finger’ to Doubters
Former Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell wants to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to silence everyone that doubted him.
Chelsea’s bloated squad has been a topic of incessant scrutiny for the majority of the BlueCo. ownership era. An infamous “bomb squad” of Blues outcast players, including Chilwell, was created upon Enzo Maresca’s arrival in the 2024–25 season.
Fast-forward to present day and the left back is finding his groove again with Strasbourg.
“What a story it would be,” Chilwell said to BBC Sport. “If I went to the World Cup after I was in the [Chelsea] bomb squad and everyone had counted me out 12 months prior.
“It would just be the biggest middle finger to so many people, which to me is motivation. Chelsea were honest with me and there's no resentment, but of course I’ve got an ego, so it would be a nice feeling to prove some people wrong.”
Chilwell left Chelsea on loan to Crystal Palace in the 2025 January transfer window, only to rejoin the “bomb squad” over the summer before a permanent move to Strasbourg.
Chilwell: The World Cup is an Ambition
A 10-minute phone conversation with Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior was all Chilwell needed to be convinced of a move to Ligue 1. He’s featured in nine of 13 games, starting seven.
Chilwell aims to rediscover his best. If he does, Thomas Tuchel, his former Chelsea manager that he conquered the 2020–21 Champions League with, has left the door open for his return to the England national team.
“We’ve had conversations since [Tuchel’s] got the job at England,” Chilwell revealed. “I’ll try and word it right—it has been said that it’s not out of the equation [getting a call-up to represent England].
“It makes me laugh that people think I’m an old player at 28—I’m really in my prime. That’s why the World Cup is an ambition ... there’s so much to achieve.”
Chilwell missed out on representing England in the 2022 World Cup after tearing his hamstring two weeks before the tournament started. Now, he has a clear plan to rediscover his love for the game regardless of what transpires.
“First things first, I want to play well here, be healthy, and then the rest—the World Cup—may follow. If I can say I gave everything but don’t achieve it then it’s not the end of the world. I’ll still be enjoying my football and only be 29.”