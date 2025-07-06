Chelsea ‘in Touch’ With Rival’s Target After Rejected £50 Million Bid
Chelsea pose a potential threat to London rival Tottenham Hotspur’s plans to sign Mohammed Kudus ahead of the upcoming 2025–26 campaign.
Kudus is expected to be on the move after two seasons at West Ham United have proven he is more than capable of making an impact at Premier League level, following a 2023 transfer from Ajax.
After reports of a £50 million (£68.3 million) Spurs offer being rejected by West Ham, Fabrizio Romano now writes that a second bid is on its way over the course of the next week.
Spurs, looking to equip new manager Thomas Frank with a team capable of surging back up the Premier League table and competing in the Champions League, want to “accelerate” the process. So far, the only incomings in N17 are loans for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso being made permanent.
But rival interest in Kudus is thought to exist, including from Chelsea. Romano adds that the Blues have been “in touch” with the player’s camp as they monitor the situation.
Chelsea have already spent big money on Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens to boost their attacking ranks since the end of last season. Pre-arranged deals for South American teenagers Estêvão Willian and Kendry Páez will further bloat the squad.
Jadon Sancho has at least gone following the end of his loan and a cancelled obligation to buy, with still no place for the returning Raheem Sterling and Arsenal in the process of trying to sign Noni Madueke. Even so, Chelsea have shown minimal restraint when recruiting players since the BlueCo takeover in 2022, especially forwards aged under 25, which Kudus is.
In 65 Premier League appearances for West Ham, Kudus has managed 25 goals and assists. During his Ajax days, the Ghanaian netted four times in the 2022–23 Champions League group stage alone.
As a left-footed right winger, he offers both Chelsea and Tottenham something different.