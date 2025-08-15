Chelsea ‘Seal’ Agreement As Enzo Maresca Reveals Transfer Plan
Marc Cucurella is reported to have agreed and signed a new contract with Chelsea, having been the subject of rumoured Al Nassr interest earlier in the summer.
Cucurella played more minutes in a Chelsea shirt than anyone else last season and Saudi Pro League links were met with news that the Blues intended to secure his long-term future in west London.
That appears to have now happened. There is no official announcement from the club at this stage, but Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have “completed the agreement” with Cucurella over a new deal and that he has signed the paperwork.
The 27-year-old, whose existing contract doesn’t expire until 2028, is considered an important player for the present and future, as well as a team leader behind the scenes.
It’s not only Cucurella being rewarded with a new contract. Chelsea’s sporting leadership team—sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, recruitment officials Joe Shields and Sam Jewell—are reported by the Telegraph to have signed extensions to 2031.
Those new contracts are seen as a “show of faith” and “recognition” for the work done so far. Chelsea’s recruitment in the early stages of the BlueCo revolution was heavily criticised, but the fruits of that strategy are increasingly visible after prolifically targeting young talent.
The Blues have spent a lot, but have also sold incredibly well. This summer alone, Chelsea have offloaded five unwanted players for a minimum of £20 million ($27 million) each, and managed to secure an agreement with Arsenal for Noni Madueke worth up to £52 million ($70.5 million).
That is what has driven expensive acquisitions like João Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Estêvão and others, to help keep Chelsea’s net spend comparatively low.
Maresca: Chelsea ‘need a central defender’
Chelsea’s spending may continue before deadline day, owing to the recent long-term knee injury sustained by Levi Colwill. The 22-year-old was hurt in the club’s first training session back at Cobham, and is likely to miss the majority of 2025–26 after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Speaking to reporters of the season opener, manager Enzo Maresca said: “You know how important Levi has been for us last season, for the way we want to play. We said many times that we are able to create chances and to attack in the right way, if we are able to build in the right way. Levi was a huge part of our build-up and now he is out.
“We are trying to find a solution internally, but the club knows exactly what I think and we will see what happens.
“I think we need a central defender.”
The Italian added: “We build with Levi in the middle. Last year, we played 64 games and we played 64 games with Levi and Tosin. Now Levi is out, the only one that can do that job well is Tosin.
“Also we have players that unfortunately, like Wes or Benoit, they have in this moment some problems and this is the reason why I said that the club knows exactly what I think about central defenders.”
The current options at Maresca’s disposal include Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato, who is able to play in the middle as well as at left back.