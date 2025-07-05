Chelsea Set for Reunion With Club Icon in Club World Cup Semi-Final
Chelsea are just two games away from Club World Cup glory, but the Blues will have to get past one of their great modern-day defenders to reach the showpiece event on July 13.
The Premier League outfit progressed into the semi-final of the revamped tournament in the early hours of Saturday morning (for local supporters) by virtue of a 2–1 victory over Palmeiras in Philadelphia.
It was the perfect outing for the west Londoners, with their impending new addition, Estêvão Willian scoring his first goal of the summer amid his most impressive performance of the Club World Cup so far. The teenager’s equaliser from an acute angle stunned Robert Sánchez and facilitated a period of Brazilian supremacy, but Chelsea weathered the storm and eventually produced the winning moment themselves in the final 10 minutes.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Malo Gusto’s cross deflected off Agustín Giay and beyond goalkeeper Wéverton, who made a tame attempt to keep the ball out.
Chelsea will now face another Série A opponent with a spot in the final at stake. Fluminense entered the Club World Cup as the least fancied of the Brazilian teams to impress in the United States, but Renato Gaúcho’s “ugly ducklings” have embarked on a remarkable run.
After finishing second in Group F, the Rio-based outfit downed Inter 2–0 in the round of 16 and fought off Manchester City slayers Al Hilal in the quarter-final to set up a semi-final with Chelsea.
Key to their success has been the sturdy defensive foundations installed by the cap-donning Gaúcho, who’s benefitted from the everlasting talents of former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.
The all-time great Brazilian centre-back played over 100 times for Chelsea in the Premier League during a four-year spell, having arrived in 2020 as a free agent. Silva played a key role in the club’s Champions League success under Thomas Tuchel in 2021, and the 40-year-old has been in similarly heroic form this summer.
The veteran returned to boyhood club Fluminense last year, immediately helping the 2023 Copa Libertadores winners avoid a shocking relegation. Now, he’s aiming to guide to Brazilian club to a historic victory over his former club.
Silva has started four of Fluminense’s five games at the tournament so far, with the Brazilians conceding just three times. He rarely missed a beat at the highest level in his late thirties while at Chelsea, and Silva continues to manifest the form of an elite defender after entering his fourth decade. His leadership has been pivotal to their success this summer, with his words and nous galvanising Gaúcho’s scrappy outfit.
“He’s the coach on the pitch,” the Fluminense manager said after Friday’s victory. “He conveys calm and experience to the other players. He’s the captain, the leader and, in hard matches against great clubs, it’s important to have a player with his profile.
“He’s fundamental. During the week we try not to use him in training so he’s 100 per cent available for the match.”
Their biggest task of the summer is on the horizon, with Silva facing up against a club for which he said as recently as last year he has an “indescribable love”.
Chelsea take on Fluminense in Tuesday’s Club World Cup semi-final, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. BST.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article