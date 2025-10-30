Chelsea to ‘Hold Talks’ With Teenage Talent Amid Uncertain Future
Chelsea will “hold talks” with 19-year-old academy graduate Tyrique George over his future at the club closer to the January transfer window, according to a recent report.
George was promoted to Chelsea’s first-team last season by Enzo Maresca, making 24 appearances in all competitions and thriving in the Conference League in particular en-route to lifting the trophy.
However, the versatile forward, who has been used as both a winger and striker, was close to leaving Chelsea over the summer. A proposed £22 million ($28.9 million) switch to west London neighbours Fulham collapsed at the eleventh hour, while Roma and RB Leipzig were both linked with the teenager.
Despite almost departing George has been reintegrated into the Chelsea squad and has proven a useful rotation option. He scored and assisted in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup fourth round win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, having done the same in the third round at Lincoln City.
But considering the wealth of options Chelsea have in their forward line, George’s future remains uncertain. As per Mail Sport, discussions over his immediate future will take place nearer to the January transfer window, with George reportedly having a big say over whether or not he departs.
Chelsea currently have a plethora of stars in the final third ahead of George in the pecking order. Out wide, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto and Estêvão are preferred to the youngster, while João Pedro, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu lead him in the No. 9 department.
The possibility of George leaving might also hinge on his potential suitors and it remains to be seen if Fulham retain interest in his services. They ended up signing two wingers over the summer in Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze—although the latter is only on loan.
European clubs could reignite their interest in the talented starlet, with a temporary or permanent switch seemingly on the cards.