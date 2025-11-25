Chelsea vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Stamford Bridge plays host to Tuesday night’s standout Champions League fixture, as Chelsea reignite their rivalry with La Liga champions Barcelona.
There are generations of Blues supporters who detest the Catalan giants solely because of the events that played out in west London on May 6, 2009. An Andrés Iniesta strike in stoppage time sent Barça into the Champions League final at Chelsea’s expense, but only after the hosts had multiple penalty claims waved away by referee Tom Henning Øvrebø.
Revenge was enacted in 2012, when a David-like Chelsea side led by Roberto Di Matteo stunned the behemoths from Catalonia on their way to a maiden Champions League crown.
The two teams then met in the round of 16 of the competition in 2017–18, where Barcelona outclassed Antonio Conte’s Blues.
The stakes aren’t quite as high on Tuesday, with the pair facing off on matchday five of the league phase. Both have notched seven points from their opening four games and are on the outside looking in regarding a top-eight spot. Barcelona were involved in a chaotic 3–3 draw at Club Brugge last time out, while Chelsea could only muster a point away at Qarabag.
However, they each notched domestic victories at the weekend and currently occupy second spot in their respective league tables.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Tuesday’s Champions League duel.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)
- VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)
Chelsea vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Chelsea: 1 win
- Barcelona: 1 win
- Draws: 3
- Last meeting: Barcelona 3–0 Chelsea (March 13, 2018)—Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Barcelona
Burnley 0–2 Chelsea - 22/11/25
Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club - 22/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Wolves - 08/11/25
Celta Vigo 2–4 Barcelona - 09/11/25
Qarabag 2–2 Chelsea - 05/11/25
Club Brugge 3–3 Barcelona - 05/11/25
Tottenham 0–1 Chelsea - 01/11/25
Barcelona 3–1 Elche - 02/11/25
Wolves 3–4 Chelsea - 29/10/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona - 26/10/25
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Barcelona on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea’s injury situation hasn’t changed from the weekend, with Dário Essugo, Levi Colwill and Roméo Lavia still sidelined.
Maresca provided another update on Cole Palmer in his prematch press conference, and confirmed the England international will likely sit out of their upcoming fixtures against Barcelona and Arsenal.
“We don’t know when he [Palmer] will be back, but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball, and the feeling [for him] is good,” the Italian said.
There should be some rotation from Saturday’s win at Turf Moor, with Moisés Caicedo and Estêvão surely coming into the team. Pedro Neto may retain his place because of his standout performance at the weekend.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estêvão, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.
Barcelona Team News
Maresca has insisted that football is “losing” while Pedri is sidelined, and the Barcelona midfielder won’t be in action on Tuesday night due to the injury he picked up in El Clásico last month.
Frenkie de Jong will return to Hansi Flick’s midfield, potentially partnering Marc Casadó. Fermín López should get the nod over Dani Olmo in the No. 10 role.
Out wide, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are poised to team up, and Robert Lewandowski has returned to form up top. Flick should also have Marcus Rashford available.
Gavi is out injured for the away side, while Marc-André ter Stegen is close to making his return. Joan García will start between the posts at Stamford Bridge, though.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, García, Balde; De Jong, Casadó; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
Chelsea vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
The animosity from yesteryear has certainly faded, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be treated to a barnstorming affair under the lights at Stamford Bridge.
In truth, it’s hard to envisage either defence putting up much resistance here. Chelsea boast the passers in midfield and talent in attack to compromise Barça’s aggressive defensive line, but their own vulnerabilities are bound to be exploited by a Blaugrana outfit that are almost impossible to slow down when they’re purring.
This one has the makings of a back and forth contest, with the visitors more likely to overpower their hosts.