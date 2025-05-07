Chelsea vs. Djurgarden: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Providing they avoid an astonishing collapse on Thursday evening, Chelsea will book their ticket to the Conference League final.
The Blues welcome Sweden's Djurgården to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their semifinal having returned from Stockholm with a commanding aggregate lead following last week's opening encounter. Chelsea's 4–1 victory means they have one foot firmly planted in the final.
Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson (2) were all on the scoresheet as Enzo Maresca's side put Djurgården to the sword. They must simply avoid being beaten by three or more goals on home soil to officially confirm their place in the showpiece event at the end of the month.
Djurgården can take a glimmer of hope from Chelsea's 2–1 second leg home defeat to Legia Warsaw in the previous round, but they would need to conjure up Europe's most stunning comeback to secure an unlikely final berth.
Here is Sports Illustrated's preview of the affair.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Djurgarden Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: João Pinheiro (POR)
- VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)
Chelsea vs. Djurgarden Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- Chelsea: 1 win
- Djurgården: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Djurgården
Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool – 04/05/25
Djurgården 1–1 AIK – 04/05/25
Djurgården 1–4 Chelsea – 01/05/25
Djurgården 1–4 Chelsea – 01/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Everton – 26/04/25
Djurgården 1–0 Östers – 24/04/25
Fulham 1–2 Chelsea – 20/04/25
Djurgården 0–0 GAIS – 21/04/25
Chelsea 1–2 Legia Warsaw – 17/04/25
Rapid Wien 1–4 Djurgården – 17/04/25
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Djurgarden on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
N/A
Chelsea Team News
With Chelsea almost certain to reach the final, Maresca may make wholesale changes to the team that beat Premier League champions Liverpool at the weekend. The Blues have a seismic clash with Newcastle United this Sunday to worry about.
The Italian confirmed that his side suffered no fresh setbacks in the win over the Reds and even revealed that Marc Guiu, who has been missing since early February, could feature as part of the matchday squad.
However, Chelsea remain without Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman and Mykhailo Mudryk, while Christopher Nkunku is a doubt having missed recent matches. Roméo Lavia is not in the Conference League squad.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Djurgarden
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Djurgården (4-2-3-1): Jörgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; George.
Djurgarden Team News
Manager Jani Honkavaara is inundated with injuries and will have to make the best of a bad situation at Stamford Bridge.
Djurgården are without goalkeepers Malkolm Nilsson Säfqvist and Filip Manojlović, with Jacob Rinne retaining his place between the sticks. Nino Žugelj, Patric Åslund, Rasmus Schüller, Piotr Johansson and Oskar Fallenius are all injured at present, too.
The experienced former Juventus midfielder Albin Ekdal will miss out alongside Zakaria Sawo and Matias Siltanen, all of whom are not eligible to feature for the Swedish side in the Conference League.
Djurgarden Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Djurgården predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Rinne; Ståhl, Une, Danielson, Kosugi; Finndell, Stensson; Haarala, Gulliksen, Priske; Nguen.
Chelsea vs. Djurgarden Score Prediction
Chelsea are expected to rest key personnel on Thursday and even the first-teamers who start may be withdrawn early in the encounter. However, even with sweeping alterations, the west Londoners should secure another comfortable victory.
Djurgården are not in fantastic form and showed their defensive vulnerabilities during the first leg, with Chelsea primed to take further advantage of their porous backline. The Blues sacrifice a fair few goals themselves in the Conference League but they're almost certainly going to avoid an unthinkable implosion.