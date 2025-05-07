Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Djurgarden: Conference League Semifinals
Chelsea will book their spot in the Conference League final on Thursday night should they avoid losing by three or more goals at home to Swedish side Djurgarden.
The Blues won the semifinal first leg with the Stockholm club 4–1 courtesy of goals from Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho and a brace from Nicolas Jackson. Such a sizeable triumph means they are all but guaranteed to face either Real Betis or Fiorentina in Wrocław at the end of the month.
With Chelsea still attempting to secure Champions League qualification and an enormous encounter with Newcastle United coming this weekend, Enzo Maresca will be tempted to make wholesale alterations to his starting lineup at Stamford Bridge.
Here's how Chelsea could turn out.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Djurgarden (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Robert Sánchez has produced some surprisingly competent performances in recent weeks after a shaky season, but Jörgensen has been chosen in the Conference League for all but one outing this term.
RB: Josh Acheampong—The 19-year-old has thrived since sorting his future with the Blues and the Conference League has proven the perfect platform for increased first-team exposure.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The summer recruit's Premier League minutes have been irregular but he's been first-choice on the continent. He will be aiming for a clean sheet this Thursday.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—Chelsea have an array of central defensive options with uncertain futures this summer and Badiashile is among those who could be on the move in search of more regular minutes.
LB: Marc Cucurella—One area Chelsea lack depth is at left back. That means that Cucurella or Malo Gusto will likely feature from the off on Thursday, although they could be withdrawn at the half-time interval ahead of the Newcastle battle.
DM: Reece James—The Conference League has allowed Maresca to experiment with James in midfield and it's worked well thus far. Whether it's a viable option against stronger opposition remains to be seen.
DM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall—Dewsbury-Hall is another of Chelsea's Conference League regulars who could depart come the end of the season. If he does, he will want to leave Stamford Bridge with some silverware to his name.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke has been prolific in recent European outings, scoring a brace against Legia Warsaw in the quarterfinal first leg and managing a solitary goal against Djurgården last time out.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer was back to his electrifying best during the weekend win over Liverpool and ended his lengthy goalscoring drought. He could get another half under his belt on Thursday but is unlikely to feature for too long.
LW: Jadon Sancho—The 25-year-old was also among the goals in Stockholm and managed three assists in the quarterfinal with Legia, too. The Conference League has proven a safe refuge for the inconsistent Englishman.
ST: Tyrique George—Much like Acheampong, George has been an academy graduate gifted invaluable experience in the Conference League. He started up front in Sweden last week before moving out wide following Jackson's entrance at half-time.