Chelsea’s Xavi Simons Chase Aided by RB Leipzig Player Swap ‘Deal’ Proposal
Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly looking to re-acquire former player Christopher Nkunku in a specialised deal as Chelsea continue to chase the signing of Xavi Simons.
Simons, 22-years-old, is valued at around £60 million ($80.5 million) by Leipzig, but the club also want their former French star and monetary compensation in a deal with Chelsea, The Telegraph reported. The overall structure of the deal, including how much cash Leipzig would want, is unclear but it could offer the Blues an easy way to get the Frenchman off their books in exchange for a player Enzo Maresca seemingly covets.
Chelsea first bought Nkunku in June 2023 for £52 million ($69.8 million) from Leipzig off the back of two stellar Bundesliga campaigns that saw him score 36 goals and assist 17 more from 2021–2023.
Though, the Frenchman failed to take off for the Blues adding another entry to a string of unsuccessful transfer from the German top flight including Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. The past two seasons, Nkunku has made 38 appearances scoring just six goals while assisting twice.
He had more success in the UEFA Conference League last season with eight goal contributions in nine games, but he never quite stuck at any position. He has been deployed as a centre forward, second striker, attacking midfielder and winger on both sides. Nkunku did play in six of Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup games this summer.
His struggles pushed Chelsea further into the striker market signing former Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion players Liam Delap and João Pedro respectively. Both players have enjoyed strong starts to their life at Stamford Bridge aiding the Blues to the FIFA Club World Cup and scoring in preseason.
Simons boasts similar versatility to Nkunku, but profiles more as an attacking midfielder. The Dutchman started 25 games in the Bundesliga last season scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists as Leipzig finished seventh. Simons would add more depth and talent to a group that features Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto across the front four.
Benjamin Šeško’s recent departure from RB Leipzig to Manchester United also likely plays a part in the need to add a forward option if Simons is also to leave. Loïs Openda looks to be the leading man up top, but the Slovenian and Belgian often played together last season in a two-striker setup. Re-acquiring Nkunku could allow the German side to deploy a similar look while bringing back a player who flourished for them a couple seasons ago.
RB Leipzig have also been linked with Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer.