Bundesliga Star ‘Pushing’ to Join Chelsea This Summer
Chelsea’s pursuit of Xavi Simons continues, with the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder eager to finalize his move to Stamford Bridge as soon as possible.
Since last week Simons deleted RB Leipzig from his bios on all social media platforms in what was seen as a clear message of his desire to leave the club. Chelsea announced the signing of fellow Dutch international Jorrel Hato over the weekend and Simons left a comment under the the club’s Instagram post.
Fabrizio Romano’s latest report indicates that Simons wants to make the move to Chelsea as soon as possible, which is the reason behind his recent messages.
“Simons is entering the moment where he’s saying, ‘Okay, I’ve been waiting for weeks, now I want this transfer to happen.’ This is the feeling, the player wants to go. He made it clear, again, to RB Leipzig over the weekend,” Romano said.
Simons currently has two years remaining on the contract he signed with Leipzig when he joined the club on a permanent transfer from PSG last winter. However, according to Romano, from the moment he inked that deal he made his desire to leave the club in the summer abundantly clear.
Chelsea have been more focused on offloading fringe players to gather the funds to be able to make a formal bid for Simons. Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall look to be next in line after João Félix and Armando Broja also completed moves to leave the Blues.
With a little under a month to go before the transfer windows closes, there’s still time for Chelsea to land Simmons. However, Enzo Maresca’s men already reported to training in Cobham with less than two weeks to go before the Club World Cup champions make their 2025–26 Premier league debut.