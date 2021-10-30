Jorginho Sets Premier League Record After Penalty Against Newcastle

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Jorginho Makes Premier League History After Penalty Against Newcastle

    Author:

    Jorginho has made Premier League history after scoring his penalty in the win against Newcastle on Saturday. 

    The Blues were 3-0 victors up on Tyneside, with Reece James scoring twice in the second half before Jorginho converted from the spot.

    Chelsea's win sees them remain top of the Premier League table after ten games, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    According to OptaJoe on Twitter, 'Jorginho is the first player in Premier League history to have 10 consecutive goals from the penalty spot.'

    His goal against Newcastle was just his first in the league this season, but all of his last ten have been scored from the spot, thus setting a new record for the league.

    It was his third of the campaign so far, with the other two coming in the Champions League tie against Malmo last week.

    The first half of the Newcastle win saw both sides fail to get a shot on target. However, James was on hand to fire the Blues into the lead shortly after the hour mark.

    He added his second around ten minutes later, which effectively sealed the three points as the hosts failed to generate any sort of response.

    Kai Havertz was then brought down in the box under the challenge of goalkeeper Karl Darlow, and Jorginho subsequently scored from the spot to make it 3-0 in the final ten minutes. It ensured Chelsea's sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

    They next play away at Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

