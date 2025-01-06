Chicago Bears Kicker Does Iconic Didier Drogba Celebration After Beating the Packers
Seconds after nailing a 51-yard game-winning field goal, Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos hit Didier Drogba's celebration at Lambeau Field.
The Bears were staring down an 11-game losing streak to close out the season before Santos delivered the winning kick against the Green Bay Packers with no time left on the clock. The 33-year-old watched the ball sail through the uprights and then took off running down the field, mimicking Drogba's iconic celebration along the way.
Drogba made the celebration famous throughout his legendary career at Chelsea. The striker scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for the Blues and eventually left the club with a trophy cabinet full of silverware. Drogba won four Premier League titles, one Champions League, four FA Cups and three Carabao Cups with Chelsea.
Watch Santos's Drogba-inspired celebration here.
The celebration instantly went viral on social media, but some non-soccer fans were confused by the moment. Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt posted on X, "I have never seen a human do this movement before. Ever."
Brandt was flooded with replies of Drogba's signature celebration and then responded, "1 or 2 of you have mentioned it’s from a different sport. Thank you. I don’t watch soccer much at all. Nothing against it. I don’t know celebrations. I’m still in shock the Bears won."
The Bears' 24–22 win broke an 11-game losing streak to the Packers. Santos had the chance to snap the streak back in Week 11 of the NFL, but his game-winning kick was blocked. Now, a month and a half later, the kicker finally got his chance to get his team back in the win column against its rivals.
And what better way to commemorate the moment than with the celebration of a soccer icon.