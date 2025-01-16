Chicago Fire Among Three MLS Clubs Reportedly Linked With Neymar Jr Transfer
The three MLS clubs Neymar is reportedly in talks with ahead of the 2025 season might come as a surprise.
With Neymar's Al Hilal contract expiring this summer, the Brazilian is weighing his options with a possible move to the United States. The 32-year-old recently teased a potential reunion with former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, at Inter Miami, but now it looks like Neymar has his sights set on a different destination.
ESPN reported the forward is in preliminary talks with three MLS clubs, including Chicago Fire. Although the other two teams remain unnamed, the report specifically states that Inter Miami is not one of the parties already at the table.
With so much hype surrounding a potential 'MSN' reunion in Miami, Neymar's links with Chicago Fire are an unexpected development; the team finished last in the Eastern Conference in 2024 and recorded the second-fewest points across the entire MLS. The Herons, on the other hand, put together the greatest regular season in MLS history and won the Supporters' Shield.
Inter Miami's new head coach Javier Mascherano previously stated that bringing Neymar to his team is "impossible" at the moment due to the league's financial restrictions. The ex-Paris Saint Germain man would require a hefty salary, especially since he just made over $100 million in 2024 despite only making two appearances for Al Hilal.
Neymar tore his ACL in Oct. 2023 and missed an entire year for both club and country. When he finally returned in Oct. 2024, he only logged 42 minutes for Al Hilal before suffering a new hamstring injury. Neymar's frustrating time in the Saudi Pro League might have the 32-year-old focused on a fresh start elsewhere.
Despite his history of injuries, though, the fight to sign Neymar is only just getting started. Even if the Herons never come to the table, Neymar is not short on options should he decide to make the move to the United States.