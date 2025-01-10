Luis Suarez, Javier Mascherano Address Possible Neymar Transfer to Inter Miami
During MLS Media Day 2025, Luis Suárez and Javier Mascherano weighed in on Neymar's potential future at Inter Miami.
Neymar made headlines when he teased a possible reunion with Suárez and Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer, calling the opportunity to reunite Barcelona's storied 'MSN' attack "incredible." Now, Suárez and new Inter Miami head coach Mascherano gave their thoughts on the potential move that has everyone talking.
“Everyone knows what Neymar can offer, and what we achieved together in that special period," Suárez said. "Now we are in a different period and older, but the team will certainly feel grateful to have a player like him with us."
The trio of Messi, Suárez and Neymar won numerous trophies together during their time at Barcelona, including the historic treble in 2015 when the Catalans topped La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Recreating the winning trio would only help Inter Miami get over the line in the MLS Cup playoffs.
“As always, anything is possible in football, but turning these expectations into reality is difficult and complicated," the Uruguayan finished.
Mascherano echoed the final thoughts of Suárez when he was asked about Neymar's future with the Herons.
"We cannot talk about [Neymar] because we have nothing," Mascherano said at MLS Media Day. "Obviously [Neymar] is a great player. Every coach in the world wants him but at the moment, you know the MLS rules around the salary cap. So for us in this moment, it's impossible to try to think about him."
In the wake of Leonardo Campana’s departure from the Herons, though, Inter Miami now have a Designated Player spot open on their roster that allows them to avoid salary cap restrictions in MLS. Still, signing Neymar, who reportedly makes an annual salary of around $100 million playing for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, would be a large feat for the Herons.
Neymar's contract is up in June 2025 and the Brazilian has not been shy about his desire to pursue a new opportunity after only playing seven times since he signed in 2023. Various injuries kept the 32-year-old off the pitch for extended spells, but a healthy Neymar could certainly make an impact in MLS, especially alongside Messi and Suárez in Inter Miami's hunt for their first MLS Cup.