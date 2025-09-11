Christian Eriksen: Ex-Man Utd Midfielder Finds New Club After Wrexham Snub
Christian Eriksen had a range of offers on the table after his Manchester United contract expired in June, including an approach from Wrexham which his agent hailed as “hugely impressive.” However, after much deliberation, the crafty midfielder has settled upon Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.
The Denmark international turned 33 at the start of the year but was only unavailable for four of United’s 60 matches across all competitions last season. The majority of Eriksen’s 35 appearances did come as a substitute.
Nevertheless, interest in the wily veteran persisted. The player’s agent Martin Schoots revealed earlier this summer that his client had been approached by Wrexham. The upwardly mobile Championship side spearheaded by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac made a strong impression on Schoots. “Wrexham are really upgrading everything both on and off the field, and it is a hugely impressive project,” he admitted.
However, Eriksen still wanted “to play in a first-tier competition.” Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg can offer that.
“VfL Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga—I’m really looking forward to this new adventure,” the former United midfielder beamed at his unveiling. “I’m convinced we can achieve something together at Wolfsburg.
“The talks with the club bosses went very well. I immediately sensed that [new head coach] Paul Simonis has a clear vision for the team and for me personally. The fact that there are several familiar faces in the squad from the Danish national team makes VfL a particularly attractive proposition for me.”
Wolfsburg finished a middling 11th last season and sacked former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl in May. Simonis was poached over the summer after leading Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles to the Dutch Cup, the club’s first major title in 92 years.
“We’re really pleased that this opportunity has arisen for us at short notice,” Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz gushed. “In Christian Eriksen, we’re getting a player who has seen and experienced everything at the highest level. His enormous experience, his quality on the pitch and his personality will be a valuable boost to our young players in particular.
“We’ve deliberately made structural changes this summer and signed several talented youngsters with great potential. Christian will complement our experienced captain, Max Arnold, perfectly. He’s a true leader who can make a difference on and off the pitch.”