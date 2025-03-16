Christian Pulisic and AC Milan Discussing New Contract, per Report
Christian Pulisic is in talks with AC Milan over a new contract, according to ESPN.
The United States superstar, 26-years-old, first joined the Italian club in July 2023 on a four year deal. Since then, he's scored 30 goals and provided 20 assists primarily as a right winger. He's the first Milan player since the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score 15 goals in his first two seasons at the club.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Talks over a new contract highlight his impact at the club, his consistent form and Milan's trust in him. Though, the club as a whole have struggled to find consistency domestically this season. Milan fired Paulo Fonseca earlier in the season after a poor start hiring Sergio Conceciao. The Portuguese manager won the Suppercoppa Italiana in his first few days in charge, but Milan sit 14 points off the top in eighth place.
They were also bounced in the Champions League knockout stage playoffs by Feyenoord despite recruiting their fomer striker, Santiago Gimenez, Joao Felix and Kyle Walker in the January transfer window.
There's still time to qualify for a European placing, but they'll be disappointed if they finish outside of a Champions League spot.
Pulisic returns to USMNT action this month when the United States play Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. If they get revenge over the side that played a big part in their Copa America elimination, they'll face either Canada or Mexico in the final. A big test for Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino is on the horizon.