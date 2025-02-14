Goal-Driven: How Christian Pulisic Found Himself at AC Milan

Change is to be expected in any superstar athlete’s career. But the change U.S. men’s national team captain Christian Pulisic has embraced in the prime of his career might go beyond expectations.

Three top European leagues in four years, three different roles at three legendary clubs, a total of five managers for club and country in the last year alone. Yet with all of the change around him, Pulisic doesn’t think he’s changed much at all. If anything, it has led to the best season of his career.

“In some ways, I’ve changed a bit, grown up a bit as a person, as a man, [figuring out] the path I want to take in my life. I don’t think I’m that much different,” Pulisic says. “I think everyone goes through it as a football player. You go through different stages in your career. Sometimes you change clubs. As anyone gets older, you start to figure out who you are, exactly what you want, what direction you want to take in your life.”

Christian Pulisic and AC Milan commemorated Black History Month with a special edition fourth kit. | Claudio Villa/Milan/Getty Images

If there is one constant, it’s been the pressure-packed nickname that has followed him throughout his career: Captain America. Not the comic book hero portrayed on the big screen, but one tasked with being the face of a golden generation of U.S. soccer away from the comforts of home. A title he did not give to himself; rather, it was thrust upon him by hopeful fans. A title those around him think he shies away from.

“He is known for being Captain America, but he doesn’t like to be Captain America,” Zlatan Ibrahimović said in the recently released PULISIC docuseries . “He doesn't maybe see himself like a superhero. He is playing low profile and with his feet on the ground. But you are Captain America, I don’t give a s--- what you say, you are. If that is more pressure on you, I don’t care.”

Words from a man who never seemed to feel pressure. And if he did, you’d never know it. Collecting 12 league titles at some of the world's most iconic clubs, Ibrahimović was an enigmatic figure during his playing days. In a world and time of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there was only one Zlatan. And now he’s pushing the U.S.’s best player to embrace every time he steps onto the pitch.

With Pulisic rising through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund and moving to Chelsea in 2019 for a record fee of $73 million, the spotlight never shifted from the most expensive American player of all time. How could it? This is the same player who captained his country at just 20 years old.

Whether he was dashing through Manchester City scoring a goal in an empty stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic, lifting the Champions League trophy in Portugal or suffering a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final, Pulisic’s path to AC Milan has been filled with highs and lows. However, it seems he’s finally found a home—and stability—in Italy.

The USMNT star won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

”[The Bundesliga] really taught me how to become a professional just because that was my first step,” Pulisic says. “… The Premier League was just dealing more and more with the pressure that comes with, I think, England and the Premier League.

“Now with Milan, It’s been the perfect step for me [because] the club put a lot of trust in me right from the start and I had a really good start. I think it’s taught me a lot more [about] consistency and playing at the highest level.”

Since his arrival in summer 2023 no one has recorded more assists in Serie A than Pulisic. And at the halfway point this season, his 12 goals across all competitions—including four in the Champions League—put him just three shy of matching his career high for a single season.

The fact of the matter is Pulisic looks increasingly confident in each game, highlighted by his most recent league performance against Empoli on Feb. 8. He didn’t get on the score sheet, but he picked up assists on both Milan goals. Receiving the ball in the box, Pulisic sized up his defender, went around him and hung a ball up at the back post which was met by Rafael Leão for the opening goal. The second showcased important aspects of his game: confidence and risk-taking.

From an action that looked like a simple clearance from goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Pulisic chased down the ball, and, with three Empoli players closing in, America’s main man remained composed and found Santiago Giménez with a pass for the forward’s debut Milan goal.

Pulisic's assist to Giménez was his sixth of the Serie A season. | Claudio Villa/Milan/Getty Images

But it hasn't been all roses since coming to Italy as Milan searched for managerial consistency. Current manager Sérgio Conceição was appointed as Milan’s new boss on Dec. 30 following the firing of Paulo Fonseca, becoming Pulisic’s third club manager in the past seven months.

“It’s tough when you get a new manager [for him] to really put his stamp on things, especially when he comes in the middle of a season,” Pulisic says. “[It can be] really difficult because you’re playing every couple of days.”

But early signs show Conceição could end up being a pivotal figure in Pulisic’s club career, much in the way that new U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino could be on the international stage.

“I think [for me I just need to] continue working like I am,” Pulisic says. “I think putting more of a focus on the intensity against the ball for me. And because I feel like when I’m doing that, I’m in a good place … just to be free with the ball and to take risks. I think [Conceição] is very clear on that for us attacking players, especially to make sure that you’re not afraid.

“I think [he’s] just very, very passionate. You can tell the passion that he has for the game and just his winning mentality. … He really cares and that’s what you need in a coach.”

AC Milan defeated rival Inter Milan to raise the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia last month. | Claudio Villa/AC Milan/Getty Images

The Portuguese coach lifted his first trophy, the Supercoppa Italiana, just seven days after his appointment. Pulisic started the match, scoring a game-tying goal in the 80th minute before playing a crucial pass resulting in the match-winner from Tammy Abraham, his former Chelsea teammate. It was the first time Pulisic had lifted a trophy in the iconic Rossoneri colors.

It’s clear the backing of a new manager, a legendary figure in Ibrahimović and the club itself have created a confidence-building support group for Pulisic.

“Getting off to a good start, making me comfortable and just giving me the confidence to be one of the best players and to have that confidence to express myself and to feel a bit freer in my game,” Pulisic says on Conceição’s impact in his first weeks in charge. “I’m very free when I’m on the pitch now, and confident. I think that’s one of the best things that you can have as an attacking player, especially in football.

“… All the people from top to bottom have really given me that trust as well as my teammates who make me feel really comfortable and welcome.”

More importantly, as the saying goes, “the best ability is availability.” Despite some minor injuries this season, Pulisic has stayed fit and available for selection as a Milan player—something that he struggled to do in London..

“I think that’s one of the biggest superpowers that you can have, as a footballer, to stay fit as long as you can,” Pulisic says. “Players always have their ups and downs throughout their careers. For me, it was just finding more consistency. In some ways, playing more regularly can help in a lot of ways in finding that rhythm.”

Soccer is the ultimate confidence game. Being confident in yourself could lead to the big chance that breaks a deadlock or wins it in the dying seconds, just like Pulisic did against Empoli and in the Supercoppa final. Taking the pitch with that feeling is one thing, but having the backing of those behind you to trust in yourself when things don’t work out may be even more important, especially when that someone is Ibrahimović.

Ibrahimovic (right) has been a stabilizing presence in his leadership role at AC Milan. | Claudio Villa/AC Milan/Getty Images

No one commanded one’s attention like the Swede when he took the pitch or spoke into a microphone. Americans got to experience his personality, but more importantly his confidence, first-hand when he came to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy. Pulisic isn’t as outspoken as Ibrahimović—quite the opposite—but when someone like that is in your corner nothing is impossible.

“It’s been a good relationship, I think right from the start,” Pulisic says. “I think he told me straight up what I can expect from the club. … Once you get to know him he’s pretty straightforward. He’ll tell you exactly what he’s saying, what he’s thinking, which is important for me. I think through some of the tough times as well in the club, he’s reached out to me … he cares a lot about the players.”

Embracing the pressure that comes with the title of being Captain America and “the LeBron James of Soccer,” a one-off line from Pawn Stars that morphed into a meme, he says the best piece of advice from Ibrahimović is making sure he remains focused.

“He asks, ‘How’s your head? How’s your head doing’ … because he wants us to be able to arrive at training and have everything focused on what’s going on the pitch. And I think he makes sure that he tells us if everything is good away from the pitch, that you’re going to be good and everything’s going to be fine.”

Things have been more than just fine at Milan. His performance in the Supercoppa Italiana final was just one of many that showcases the level Pulisic has played to since arriving in Italy. “It felt like a final, you have those nerves. You just want to get out on that field and play. It was crazy in [Saudi Arabia] because the games were around 10 p.m., so you’re waiting around all day, you’re anxious to play.”

Maintaining and fueling the confidence he’s currently exuding on the pitch is crucial not only to success with his club team, but also with the USMNT in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Pulisic is finding his top form just one year away from the 2026 World Cup in North America. | Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

Once the World Cup kicks off, Pulisic and the entire national team will have to embrace that confidence to tackle the pressure that will undoubtedly take hold. The Stars and Stripes are tasked with not just improving on their round of 16 exit from Qatar in 2022, but finally putting together a memorable tournament performance that culminates in a deep run. Under the leadership of Pochettino , whether it’s by scoring or assisting a goal that sends the USMNT into uncharted territory, America’s captain must be ready to rise to the challenge.

“If that is more pressure on you, I don’t care. It is his own fault—if you weren’t so good, we wouldn’t ask anything from you,” Ibrahimović said in the docuseries.

Ibrahimović knows what it’s like to wear a Milan jersey and the resulting pressure from playing at the San Siro. Putting on the black and red for the first time in front of up to 75,000 supporters, Pulisic said he felt it from the second he took the pitch with the Rossoneri, when he scored in his club debut and then in his home debut.

“Debuts with the club, you never forget … the biggest time is the first home game, when you really feel it wearing the home jersey with the black and red,” Pulisic says. “When you go in San Siro, that’s the moment when you come to Milan. Putting on the shirt, the pressure, the nerves, but also the excitement and what comes with the club.”

Names such as Ibrahimović, Ruud Gullit, Kaká, Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Ronaldinho and Andrea Pirlo are just some of the legends to wear the red and black. Names that established Milan’s legacy as a global powerhouse with 19 Serie A titles and seven European Cup/Champions League trophies.

“I think when you look at dreams, it’s winning the biggest trophies in football, being able to celebrate with your teammates after long, hard seasons,” Pulisic says.

If he achieves his dreams at Milan and fends off the pressure that comes with being Captain America, Pulisic won't be far off that list of AC Milan legends.