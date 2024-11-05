Christian Pulisic Delivers Perfect Assist for AC Milan vs. Real Madrid
It only took 12 minutes for Christian Pulisic to help AC Milan open the scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The visitors came into the match as the underdogs against the defending European champions at home, but the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabéu did not phase AC Milan. Despite a few decent chances from Real Madrid in the early stages of the game, it was the Italian giants who struck first.
Pulisic found Malick Thiaw with a perfect delivery from the corner flag to give his side the lead. The U.S. men's national team captain dropped a ball right onto the head of the defender, who out-classed Éder Militão and Andriy Lunin from just a few yards out.
The assist marks Pulisic's first in the Champions League this season. The 26-year-old also already found the back of the net twice in Milan's 2024–25 UCL campaign, adding an impressive Olimpico goal to his resume just two weeks ago.
The American is slowly becoming one of the best wingers in Europe. To add to his UCL production, he also has recorded five goals and three assists through 10 Serie A appearances this season.