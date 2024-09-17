Christian Pulisic Fires AC Milan in Front of Liverpool With Champions League Goal
AC Milan's Champions League campaign got off to a dream start against Premier League giant Liverpool.
The Rossoneri were on the front foot in the opening minutes and the team struck first through a rapid counter attack capped off by U.S. men's national team forward Christian Pulisic.
Milan manager Paulo Fonseca opted to give veteran striker Álvaro Morata the starting nod up front given his experience in big Champions League matches. The former Chelsea striker held the ball up well near midfield before playing Pulisic through on goal.
The American figure sprinted down the right-hand side with teammates out to his left. However, Pulisic opted to test Alisson on his preferred right foot to score his third goal of the season with a low-driven finish into the far corner.
It was a deserved goal for the hosts after such a strong start to the match at the San Siro.
Pulisic was the second USMNT player to score on the day in the Champions League after Weston McKennie scored for Juventus against PSV. Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with how two of his top players are performing in Europe already.